Bothell, WA

Cocrystal Pharma Completes IND-enabling Studies With CC-42344 For The Treatment Of Seasonal And Pandemic Influenza A, Plans To Initiate A Phase 1 Trial In The Third Quarter

BOTHELL, Wash., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) ("Cocrystal" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of influenza viruses, coronaviruses, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses, announces the completion of IND-enabling studies with its potent, broad-spectrum PB2 inhibitor CC-42344 for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza A and plans to initiate Phase 1 clinical development of CC-42344 in the third quarter of 2021.

"We are highly encouraged by the potential of CC-42344 to treat seasonal and pandemic influenza, both of which are major global health concerns," said Sam Lee, Ph.D., Cocrystal's President and interim co-CEO. "We recently completed a 14-day GLP toxicology study, which was the final pre-IND enabling step prior to advancing this potent inhibitor into a first-in-human study.

"There is a pressing need for new antivirals to treat influenza, as currently approved antiviral therapeutics are prone to viral resistance," added Dr. Lee. "CC-42344 stops the first step of viral replication by binding to a highly conserved PB2 site of the influenza polymerase complex that is essential to replication. This uniquely positions CC-42344 to be an effective therapeutic against all significant A strains of the influenza virus, including avian pandemic strains as well as strains that are resistant to Tamiflu ® (oseltamivir) and Xofluza ® (baloxavir marboxil)."

"The planned Phase 1 study with CC-42344 will be conducted in Australia, which offers favorable regulatory policies and a clinical trial environment that aligns with our strategy for quickly and cost-efficiently moving into clinical development," said James Martin, Cocrystal's CFO and interim co-CEO. "The Australian regulatory agency allows for a streamlined path for early-stage study initiation and the Australian government offers generous incentives for clinical studies performed in that country. Importantly, clinical studies conducted in Australia have a reputation for generating high-quality data. In preparing to initiate this study, we have already established a subsidiary in Australia and have selected a contract research organization."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, approximately 1 billion people are infected with seasonal influenza annually, resulting in 3 million to 5 million cases of severe illness and 250,000 to 500,000 deaths worldwide. Approved influenza therapies have limited efficacy due to drug resistance and viral mutation.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy with respect to the clinical development of CC-42344, including the planned initiation of influenza A Phase 1 study in Australia in the third quarter of 2021, and the potential of CC-42344 to treat seasonal and pandemic influenza. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Australian and global economy and on our Company, including supply chain disruptions and our continued ability to proceed with our programs, including our influenza A program, the ability of the contract research organization to recruit patients into clinical trials, the results of future preclinical and clinical studies, and general risks arising from clinical trials. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:LHA Investor RelationsJody Cain310-691-7100 jcain@lhai.com

# # #

HealthBirmingham Star

Bharat Biotech releases Phase 3 trial results of Covaxin

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Saturday concluded a final analysis for its vaccine Covaxin efficacy from phase-3 clinical trial claiming it to be 77.8 per cent effective against COVID-19. It also added that Covaxin gives 65.2 per cent protection against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta variant.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Urovant Sciences & Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Launch Promotion of GEMTESA For Overactive Bladder Patients

MARLBOROUGH – Urovant Sciences, Inc. and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. this week announced the launch of co-promotion activities for GEMTESA® (vibegron) 75 mg tablets to extend promotion to primary care physicians through the deployment of Sunovion’s multi-specialty sales force. The collaboration is covered by a five-year U.S. co-promotion agreement between the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

BioMarin Announces 12 Presentations at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced three oral presentations and nine poster presentations related to valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of adults with severe hemophilia A, at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress being held July 17-21, 2021. Notably, these presentations will include highlights from the Phase 3 GENEr8-1 trial, the largest gene therapy trial in Hemophilia A, and five years of clinical follow-up from the Phase 1/2 study, both of which continue to demonstrate prolonged hemostatic efficacy without the need for other treatment for hemophilia A.
CancerNewswise

Mefloquine: A promising drug 'soldier' in the battle against COVID-19

Newswise — Early 2020 saw the world break into what has been described as a "war-like situation": a pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the likes of which majority of the living generations across most of the planet have not ever seen. This pandemic has downed economies and resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths. At the dawn of 2021, vaccines have been deployed, but before populations can be sufficiently vaccinated, effective treatments remain the need of the hour.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

Seres and Nestlé enter up to $525m deal for microbiome therapeutic

Seres Therapeutics has signed an agreement with Nestlé Health Science to co-market the former’s investigational treatment, SER-109, for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in the US and Canada. An oral microbiome therapeutic, SER-109 has purified Firmicutes spores, which have a modulatory role in the C. difficile’s life cycle and disease...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Landmark clinical data for Intellia’s NTLA-2001 sends CRISPR stocks soaring

On June 26, Intellia Therapeutics and Regeneron issued a press release detailing efficacy and safety data for the momentous first use of in vivo clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) genome editing in humans in Phase I clinical trials. The investigational CRISPR therapy, NTLA-2001, caused deep reductions in a disease-causing protein, misfolded transthyretin (TTR), after a single infusion. The novel therapeutic approach is being developed as a single-dose treatment for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. Currently, the only available treatment options for ATTR are chronic treatments. This landmark clinical data is exciting for patients with ATTR and for the field of genomics as a whole. Shares of the three leading companies in the CRISPR-based therapeutics space (Intellia Therapeutics Inc, NTLA: 50+%, Crispr Therapeutics AG, CRSP: 15+% and Editas Medicine Inc, EDIT: 20+%) soared after the data were released, reflecting the market’s perception that the recent data have validated the therapeutic potential of the technology. In a March 12 press release, GlobalData profiled the pipeline of these three leading companies and highlighted the disruptive nature of the CRISPR technology.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

United States $30 Billion Vaccines Market To 2027 Featuring Pfizer, Merck, Grifols, Sanofi Pasteur, Seqirus, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Dynavax Technologies

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Vaccines Market Size, Top 45 Vaccines Brand In-Depth Analysis, Trends, Shares, Insights, and Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United States vaccines market size is projected to touch the figures of USD 30 Billion by 2027.
IndustryPhramalive.com

GSK, Alector to develop Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s drugs in $2.2 billion deal

(Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) and U.S. firm Alector Inc (ALEC.O) will together develop antibody-based treatments for Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and other similar diseases in a deal worth up to $2.2 billion, the drugmakers said on Friday. The tie-up comes weeks after U.S. authorities approved the first new Alzheimer’s drug in...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TheStreet

Positive New Data For Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine On Activity Against Delta Variant And Long-lasting Durability Of Response

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report (the Company) today announced data that demonstrated its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants. In addition, the data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through at least eight months, the length of time evaluated to date. The two preprint study summaries have been submitted today to bioRxiv.
Scienceonclive.com

Phase 3 MOMENTUM Study Completes Enrollment in Myelofibrosis

Enrollment to the pivotal phase 3 MOMENTUM trial, which is evaluating the novel JAK1/2 and ACVR1/ALK2 inhibitor momelotinib vs danazol in patients with symptomatic myelofibrosis and anemia, has completed. Enrollment to the pivotal phase 3 MOMENTUM trial (NCT04173494), which is evaluating the novel JAK1/2 and ACVR1/ALK2 inhibitor momelotinib vs danazol...
SciencePosted by
The Associated Press

PureTech Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Announces New Data from Phase 1 Study of VE202 for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Vedanta Biosciences, announced additional results from a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers of VE202, Vedanta’s 16-strain live biotherapeutic product (LBP) candidate for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The new data were presented at the International Human Microbiome Consortium Congress 2021 (IHMC).
Conshohocken, PAPosted by
TheStreet

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment Of The 52 Week Liver Biopsy Patient Population In The Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH Study Of Resmetirom

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) - Get Report announced today achievement of the planned target enrollment in the Phase 3 clinical trial, MAESTRO-NASH. Serial liver biopsy and safety data from patients enrolled in MAESTRO-NASH coupled with safety data from MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, an additional large Phase 3 study, are expected to support the planned Subpart H (Accelerated Approval of New Drugs for Serious or Life-Threatening Illnesses) submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Madrigal will continue to enroll additional patients beyond those required for accelerated approval to provide for the clinical outcomes portion of the MAESTRO-NASH Phase 3 clinical trial of resmetirom.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Alnylam Initiates KARDIA-1 Phase 2 Study Of Zilebesiran (ALN-AGT) In Patients With Mild-to-Moderate Hypertension

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced initiation of KARDIA-1, a global Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of zilebesiran (pronounced "zile-BEE-siran" and formerly known as ALN-AGT), an investigational subcutaneous RNAi therapeutic targeting liver-expressed angiotensinogen (AGT) in development for the treatment of hypertension. KARDIA-1 will evaluate zilebesiran as monotherapy across different doses administered quarterly and biannually. The Company will host an "RNAi Roundtable" webinar today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the zilebesiran program.
Carlsbad, CAdallassun.com

International Stem Cell Corporation Announces Successful Completion of Its Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Parkinson's Disease

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / International Stem Cell Corporation (OTCQB:ISCO) (www.internationalstemcell.com) ('ISCO' or 'the Company'), a California-based clinical stage biotechnology company developing stem cell-based therapies and biomedical products, announced today successful completion of its dose escalating phase 1 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02452723) evaluating the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of its lead candidate, ISC-hpNSC® for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD).
Malvern, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Galera Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of Avasopasem

MALVERN, PA — Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX) recently announced the completion of enrollment in its pivotal Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) for the treatment of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. This achievement has triggered a $37.5 million milestone payment from funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences to Galera under the amended royalty agreement.