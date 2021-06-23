Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pokemon leakers told to pay $150,000 each in damages to The Pokemon Company

By (contract)
Gamasutra
 13 days ago

Two leakers have been told to pay The Pokemon Company a sizable $150,000 each in damages along with attorneys' fees after taking and uploading photographs of an unreleased Pokemon Sword and Shield strategy guide to the internet back in 2019. As reported by Polygon, The Pokemon Company initially filed the...

gamasutra.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Polygon#Lsc Communications#The Pokemon Company#The Strategy Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamescogconnected.com

One Teenage Reseller is Making Millions From PS5 and Pokemon Card Sales

The PS5 and Pokemon trading cards have been resellers’ favorites for quite a while, but the pandemic has pushed demand for them to new heights. These hot items can demand incredibly high prices in resale markets. Whether or not that’s ethical, you can’t deny that it makes a lot of money, as one teenage reseller discovered. A recent profile by The Wall Street Journal revealed that 16-year-old Max Hayden has made nearly 2 million dollars during the console shortage of 2020-2021, selling dozens of machines for more than twice their sticker prices. Does that sound like scalping to you? It does to us.
Comicsnintendosoup.com

The Pokemon Company Releases “Please Wait! Magikarp” Poketoon

The Pokemon Company has released another episode of its Poketoon series of cartoons featuring various Pokemon and animation styles. The latest short is called “Please Wait! Magikarp”, and is a 6 minute long anime about an encounter between a wandering Magikarp and a young boy. Check it out below:. What...
Technologygamingideology.com

The Pokemon Company is recalling Pokeball Battery Anchor

The Pokemon Company has released a statement asking consumers to refrain from using the previously released Pokeball Mobile Battery Anchor. This statement also includes a voluntary company recall regarding the Pokeball battery. The official statement from The Pokemon Company explains the reason for the recall and how to get refunds. [Thanks, Game Watch!]
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon company gets weird with it for Bidoof Day 2021

Today is a Pokemon Company-invented special holiday called Bidoof Day. This is the first year where The Pokemon Company has suggested that it is a holiday, and it won’t likely be the last. Given the seemingly-endless array of Pokemon that now exist in the Pokemon universe here in 2021, one could ask: Will The Pokemon Company assign a Pokemon to every single day of the year, starting on July 1 with Bidoof?
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Pokémon Sword and Shield in court: leakers a fine of $150,000

While the public has recently been able to discover the release date of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the legal action initiated by The Pokémon Company following the leaks involving the last chapters of the series does not stop. After identifying two of the leakers who contributed to the spread of advances...
Businessnintendosoup.com

The Pokemon Company Has Settled Their Pokemon Sword/Shield Leak Lawsuit

In November 2019, The Pokemon Company filed a lawsuit against several individuals responsible for leaking photos of the Pokemon Sword And Shield strategy guide before to the games’ official release date. As of this Tuesday, the lawsuit has officially been settled, according to court documents archived by Court Listener. Following...
TV SeriesComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Calls Out Leakers in the Best Way

Pokemon Journeys has placed both Ash and his new right-hand man Goh into some high-impact battles throughout the anime series, but the victory lap for Ketchum following his win in the Alola League Tournament isn't afraid to throw in more than a few moments of levity. Taking a swing at "Leakers", netizens that will share information regarding new monsters in the series, both real and fictional, and the latest season of the Pokemon trainers have created the perfect response to poke fun at the real-life leakers that are attempting to trick fans of the popular anime franchise.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Declares July 1 as Bidoof Day

The Pokemon Company has declared July 1st as Bidoof Day and has promised a day fool of bidoofery and whimsy in the name of everyone's favorite meme-able Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company announced that they were hosting a Bidoof Day on July 1st. Few details were initially announced about the upcoming event, but Pokemon promised that it would be a day of celebration for the fan-favorite Pokemon.
BusinessGamasutra

Nintendo denies use of forced Uyghur labor in affiliated factories

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has denied a recent report that alleged some of its partner factories in China were relying on forced labor from detained members of the Uyghur ethnic group. The original report came from the Australian Strategic policy Institute (ASPI), a think tank founded by the Australian government...
LotterySiliconera

Pokemon TCG Limited VMAX Cards Will Appear via a Lottery

The Pokemon Company will hold a special Pokemon Trading Card Game lottery in Japan. It will reward 3,000 lucky winners with promotional Pokemon TCG VMAX cards of Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon. The lottery will run from July 21, 2021 to September 30, 2021. After deciding the winners, the company will deliver the card sets in late October 2021.
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon Streams Giratina & The Sky Warrior For Free

Pokemon: Giratina & the Sky Warrior is streaming for free today. Over the last week, The Pokemon Company has been doing all sorts of online events with the fans. Now, their Twitch channel is bringing people along to watch one of the full-length adventures together. It might not be Bidoof Day, but it’s pretty exciting nonetheless. Usually, you can stream the movie with an Amazon Prime Video subscription or pay Apple TV, YouTube, or Google Play Movies to watch. But, today, you can just hit up their Twitch stream instead. There will also be a bunch of people crowded into the comments section to watch along. (With the United States having a holiday weekend, there’s no reason to believe Pokemon fans wouldn’t be down to kill some time together.) Check out The Pokemon Company’s tweet down below for more information.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

All Legendary Pokemon and Boss battles in Pokemon Unite

While Pokemon Unite centers around 5v5 team battles, players can also take on Legendary Pokemon and Boss battles. Here is everything you need to know about the special encounters in the Nintendo Switch MOBA. Pokemon Unite is finally making its long-awaited debut on the Nintendo Switch in July 2021. At...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

List of all Pokemon included in Pokemon Unite at launch

The new MOBA Pokemon Unite is almost here. An initial debut on Switch is planned for next month, and we’re starting to hear more about the game. A network test even kicked off in Japan this week. Thanks to SciresM, we now have the launch roster for Pokemon Unite. Just...
Lifestylenintendosoup.com

Pokemon Fossil Museum Exclusive Merchandise Revealed In Japan

Last month, The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Fossil Museum, a travelling exhibit which will combines Pokemon and paleontology. Well, visitors will be able to grab their hands on some special goods to celebrate the roaming event!. The Pokemon Company has revealed exclusive merchandise that will be available wherever the exhibit...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Will Pokemon Unite be Free?

Pokemon Unite is scheduled to launch in this summer and players can access it on the Nintendo Switch or on their mobile devices. Pokemon fans can look forward to five-on-five team battle brawls, as well as utilizing popular Pokemon during Unite Battles. Pokemon Unite can be downloaded for free. However,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy