Pokemon leakers told to pay $150,000 each in damages to The Pokemon Company

Pokemon: Giratina & the Sky Warrior is streaming for free today. Over the last week, The Pokemon Company has been doing all sorts of online events with the fans. Now, their Twitch channel is bringing people along to watch one of the full-length adventures together. It might not be Bidoof Day, but it’s pretty exciting nonetheless. Usually, you can stream the movie with an Amazon Prime Video subscription or pay Apple TV, YouTube, or Google Play Movies to watch. But, today, you can just hit up their Twitch stream instead. There will also be a bunch of people crowded into the comments section to watch along. (With the United States having a holiday weekend, there’s no reason to believe Pokemon fans wouldn’t be down to kill some time together.) Check out The Pokemon Company’s tweet down below for more information.