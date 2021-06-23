The Midwich Cuckoos - Cherrelle Skeete Joins Sky Original Drama

Brace yourself, 12-year-old Karenna: all your dreams might be coming true. The Mysterious Benedict Society, the introspective, hyper-intellectual, YA book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, has finally been realized on screen. Eccentric, emotional and riddled with riddles, this series proved a formative haven for me in my middle school years, even more so than mid-aughts staples like Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, and A Series of Unfortunate Events. I quite literally prayed for the day the series would receive an on-screen adaptation and when everyone else could experience the same nerdy joy I did in devouring the story of Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance.