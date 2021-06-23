The Midwich Cuckoos - Cherrelle Skeete Joins Sky Original Drama
Hanna actress Cherrelle Skeete has joined Sky Original drama The Midwich Cuckoos, which is in production in the UK. Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) and Max Beesley (The Outsider) lead the eight-part modern-day adaptation of John Wyndham’s sci-fi novel of the same name. The series is written by David Farr, the British writer behind The Night Manager and Hanna, and centers on a British town where women fall pregnant with alien children.www.spoilertv.com