Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Assembly Biosciences Presents Data From HBV Core Inhibitor Programs At The International Liver Congress™ EASL 2021

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced data from its three clinical-stage core inhibitor programs, vebicorvir (VBR or ABI-H0731), ABI-H2158 (2158), and ABI-H3733 (3733), in an oral presentation and two poster presentations during the International Liver Congress™ 2021, the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), taking place virtually June 23-26, 2021.

"We are pleased that the analyses of our next generation core inhibitors were selected for an oral presentation at EASL. We have demonstrated with VBR, our first-generation candidate, that we can achieve deep virologic suppression when combined with nucleos(t)ide reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy in patients with chronic hepatitis B, and we now project that 2158 and 3733 will have increased potency and coverage to prevent cccDNA generation based on in vitro potency and clinical pharmacokinetic data. We are also encouraged by the enhanced profile of our fourth core inhibitor, which we plan to nominate by mid-year and has potential to be best-in-class," said John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President of Assembly Bio. "The further analyses from the Phase 2 studies of VBR in our EASL poster presentations continue to inform our development strategy and the HBV field and will provide us greater insight as we conduct clinical trials combining our core inhibitors with NrtI and additional antiviral mechanisms. Overall, our data to date support our belief that core inhibitors combined with NrtI will form the backbone of finite and curative therapies for patients."

Assembly Bio's Next-Generation HBV Core Inhibitors, 2158 and 3733In an oral presentation, William Delaney, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, describes data evaluating human plasma and estimated liver concentrations of VBR, 2158, and 3733 in relation to their respective protein-adjusted EC 50 values in primary human hepatocytes. The intent of the analysis was to assess antiviral activity (assembly and release of new viral particles) and prevention of formation of new cccDNA of each of the three candidates. To date, core inhibitors have been inherently more potent against the formation of new virions (antiviral activity). Consequently, the company's strategy is to optimize these next-generation candidates for greater potency against the generation of new cccDNA and employ both activities in combination regimens for maximal impact in patients. Plasma C min values for VBR, 2158, and 3733 are significantly above protein-adjusted EC 50 values for antiviral activity, and plasma C min values of 2158 and 3733 are significantly above protein-adjusted EC 50 values for cccDNA prevention. Concentrations for VBR, 2158, and 3733 are predicted to be enhanced in the liver by 18-fold, 5-fold, and 6-fold, respectively.

Assembly Bio's Lead Core Inhibitor, VebicorvirVBR is featured in two poster presentations during EASL, describing the efficacy, safety and resistance profile of virologically-suppressed patients with chronic HBV infection enrolled in the Phase 2 Studies 201 and Study 211 of VBR in combination with NrtI who discontinued treatment.

  • Edward Gane, MBChB, MD, FRACP, MNZM, New Zealand Liver Transplant Unit at Auckland City Hospital in New Zealand, reported that combination therapy with VBR and NrtI for an extended period was well-tolerated and resulted in deep virologic suppression, but did not result in sustained virologic response in any patient who met prospective treatment stopping criteria. Post hoc analyses suggest HBcrAg level may be an important component when establishing stopping criteria for future trials.
  • Patients were categorized as having lower or higher off-treatment viral load to enable a univariate logistic regression analysis to evaluate predictive factors.
  • For HBeAg negative patients, entecavir use and HBcrAg<1.5 kU/mL at end of therapy were significant predictors of off-treatment lower viral load. For HBeAg positive patients, age less than 45 years was a significant predictor.
  • Discontinuation of VBR+NrtI was well tolerated with limited adverse events and ALT elevations post-NrtI restart.
  • Man-Fung Yuen, MD, PhD, Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong, described a post hoc analysis to investigate whether treatment-emergent core inhibitor substitutions were observed following discontinuation of VBR and NrtI. Sanger sequencing of HBV core and pol/RT was performed on HBV RNA for baseline samples and on HBV DNA for the first two consecutive off-treatment visits with HBV DNA >20 IU/mL. In vitro phenotyping assays were conducted for all novel substitutions observed in the core inhibitor binding pocket. The majority of patients had no core inhibitor substitutions and those that were observed had minimal impact on the in vitro antiviral activity of VBR. There was no emergence or enrichment of core substitutions observed in any patient. For patients who restarted NrtI, the presence of core inhibitor substitutions did not impact HBV DNA resuppression, nor did it impact the level of viremia off treatment.

Subsequent to the presentations at EASL, Assembly Bio intends to make the oral presentation and posters available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of its website at www.assemblybio.com .

About HBVChronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection is a debilitating disease of the liver that afflicts approximately 270 million people worldwide with up to 90 million people in China, as estimated by the World Health Organization. HBV is a global epidemic that affects more people than hepatitis C virus (HCV) and HIV infection combined—with a higher morbidity and mortality rate. HBV is a leading cause of chronic liver disease and need for liver transplantation, and up to one million people worldwide die every year from HBV-related causes.

The current standard of care for patients with chronic HBV infection is life-long suppressive treatment with medications that reduce, but do not eliminate, the virus, resulting in very low cure rates. There is a significant unmet need for new therapies to treat HBV.

About Assembly BiosciencesAssembly Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to bringing finite and curative therapies to the 270 million people living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) worldwide. A pioneer in the development of a new class of potent, oral core inhibitor drug candidates, Assembly Bio's approach aims to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV to free patients from a lifetime of therapy. Assembly Bio's strategy toward cure includes a leading portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitors, proof-of-concept combination studies and a research program focused on the discovery of novel HBV targets. For more information, visit assemblybio.com .

Forward-Looking StatementsThe information in this press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ. These risks and uncertainties include: Assembly Bio's ability to initiate and complete clinical studies involving its therapeutic product candidates, including studies contemplated by Assembly Bio's clinical collaboration agreements, in the currently anticipated timeframes; safety and efficacy data from clinical studies may not warrant further development of Assembly Bio's product candidates; clinical and nonclinical data presented at conferences may not differentiate Assembly Bio's product candidates from other companies' candidates; continued development and commercialization of Assembly Bio's product candidates, if successful, in the China territory will be dependent on, and subject to, Assembly Bio's collaboration agreement governing its activity in the China territory; Assembly Bio's ability to maintain financial resources necessary to continue its clinical studies and fund business operations; any impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Assembly Bio's business and operations, including initiation and continuation of its clinical studies or timing of discussions with regulatory authorities; and other risks identified from time to time in Assembly Bio's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). You are urged to consider statements that include the words may, will, would, could, should, might, believes, hopes, estimates, projects, potential, expects, plans, anticipates, intends, continues, forecast, designed, goal or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. Assembly Bio intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. More information about Assembly Bio's risks and uncertainties are more fully detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Assembly Bio's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, Assembly Bio assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ContactsInvestor and Corporate:Lauren GlaserSenior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs(415) 521-3828 lglaser@assemblybio.com

Media:Sam Brown Inc.Audra Friis(917) 519-9577 ASMBMedia@sambrown.com

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
722
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Delaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Disease#Liver Transplantation#Inhibitors#Assembly Biosciences#Asmb#Easl#Vbr#Cccdna#Md#Nrti#Ec#Mnzm#Auckland City Hospital#Alt Elevations#The Queen Mary Hospital#Hbv#Rt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Urovant Sciences & Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Launch Promotion of GEMTESA For Overactive Bladder Patients

MARLBOROUGH – Urovant Sciences, Inc. and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. this week announced the launch of co-promotion activities for GEMTESA® (vibegron) 75 mg tablets to extend promotion to primary care physicians through the deployment of Sunovion’s multi-specialty sales force. The collaboration is covered by a five-year U.S. co-promotion agreement between the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

BioMarin Announces 12 Presentations at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced three oral presentations and nine poster presentations related to valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for the treatment of adults with severe hemophilia A, at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) 2021 Virtual Congress being held July 17-21, 2021. Notably, these presentations will include highlights from the Phase 3 GENEr8-1 trial, the largest gene therapy trial in Hemophilia A, and five years of clinical follow-up from the Phase 1/2 study, both of which continue to demonstrate prolonged hemostatic efficacy without the need for other treatment for hemophilia A.
IndustryDOT med

Industry grapples with efficacy, cost questions for new Alzheimer's treatments

Medical experts, regulators, industry, and deficit hawks continue to clash over the FDA’s decision to grant accelerated approval to Biogen Inc.’s Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm (aducanumab), prompting renewed interest in this class of drugs. For nearly two decades, those affected by Alzheimer’s have been frustrated by a dearth of new treatment...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

United States $30 Billion Vaccines Market To 2027 Featuring Pfizer, Merck, Grifols, Sanofi Pasteur, Seqirus, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Dynavax Technologies

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Vaccines Market Size, Top 45 Vaccines Brand In-Depth Analysis, Trends, Shares, Insights, and Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United States vaccines market size is projected to touch the figures of USD 30 Billion by 2027.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

New Data on Phase 1 Proposed Biosimilar Gan & Lee Insulins Aspart (GL-ASP), Lispro (GL-LIS), and Glargine (GL-GLA) Presented at the American Diabetes Association's 81st Scientific Sessions

BEIJING and BRIDGEWATER, NJ., July 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Gan & Lee, stock code: 603087.SH), announced positive Phase 1 clinical trial results at the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), June 25th – 29th. The new data pertained to three proposed biosimilar Gan & Lee insulin analogs, insulin aspart (GL-ASP), insulin lispro (GL-LIS), and insulin glargine (GL-GLA), and were presented by the primary investigators from Profil, (Germany).
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Landmark clinical data for Intellia’s NTLA-2001 sends CRISPR stocks soaring

On June 26, Intellia Therapeutics and Regeneron issued a press release detailing efficacy and safety data for the momentous first use of in vivo clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) genome editing in humans in Phase I clinical trials. The investigational CRISPR therapy, NTLA-2001, caused deep reductions in a disease-causing protein, misfolded transthyretin (TTR), after a single infusion. The novel therapeutic approach is being developed as a single-dose treatment for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. Currently, the only available treatment options for ATTR are chronic treatments. This landmark clinical data is exciting for patients with ATTR and for the field of genomics as a whole. Shares of the three leading companies in the CRISPR-based therapeutics space (Intellia Therapeutics Inc, NTLA: 50+%, Crispr Therapeutics AG, CRSP: 15+% and Editas Medicine Inc, EDIT: 20+%) soared after the data were released, reflecting the market’s perception that the recent data have validated the therapeutic potential of the technology. In a March 12 press release, GlobalData profiled the pipeline of these three leading companies and highlighted the disruptive nature of the CRISPR technology.
CancerNewswise

Mefloquine: A promising drug 'soldier' in the battle against COVID-19

Newswise — Early 2020 saw the world break into what has been described as a "war-like situation": a pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the likes of which majority of the living generations across most of the planet have not ever seen. This pandemic has downed economies and resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths. At the dawn of 2021, vaccines have been deployed, but before populations can be sufficiently vaccinated, effective treatments remain the need of the hour.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Genetic Testing Market (2020 To 2026) - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, 23andMe & Cepheid Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genetic Testing Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global genetic testing market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The genetic disorder can be occurred by a change in one gene (monogenic disorder), by changes in multiple genes by a combination of environmental factors, and gene mutations, or by the destruction of chromosomes. Genetic testing is a medical test that is used for the identification of mutations in genes or chromosomes. The key benefit of genetic testing is the chance to know the risk for a certain disease that possibly can be prevented, identify the disease or a type of disease, identify the cause of a disease, to determine options for a disease. The disease that can be identified by genetic testing includes, breast and ovarian cancer, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), bipolar disorder, Parkinson's disease, celiac disease, and psoriasis.The global genetic testing market is projected to considerably grow in the upcoming year due to the prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and chronic disease. Moreover, continuous advancement by the medical companies in the genetic diagnostic field is also augmenting the market growth. These companies are finding new and better tests for the accurate diagnosis of the most prevalent as well as rare diseases. Besides, the increase in awareness between people about health and the increased mortality rate due to genetic diseases across the globe is also a major factor increasing the need for demand for genetic testing.Moreover, The adoption of (DTC) direct-to-consumer genetic testing kits in countries such as the US, China, and Japan, is increasing rapidly. With growing technological acceptances, awareness programs, and a drop in costs, the market for DTC-GT kits is likely to witness a significant boost over the forecast period. However, the lack of diagnostic infrastructure in emerging economies is a challenging factor for market growth. Segmental OutlookThe global genetic testing market is segmented by technology, type, and disease. By technology, the market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, DNA sequencing, cytogenetics (karyotyping and fish), microarrays, and gene expression profiling. By type, the market is divided into prenatal and newborn genetic testing, predictive testing, diagnostic testing, carrier testing, and others. Moreover, by disease type, the market is sub-segmented into cancer, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, Fanconi anemia, sickle cell anemia, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Global Genetic Testing Market Share by Disease, 2020 (%)Based on disease type, cancer segment is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period. The need for accurate testing for cancer at the early stages and prediagnostic testing are some of the major factors for the significant market share of the segment. It is since the number of the cancer patient are very high, government and companies are trying to increase the 5-year survival rate of fatal cancers. Genetic testing aids in estimate a person's chance of developing cancer in a lifetime. Genetic tests are available for some types of cancer. These include breast cancer, ovarian cancer, colon cancer, thyroid cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, sarcoma, kidney cancer, and stomach cancer. Regional OutlooksThe global genetic testing market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. The market report covers the analysis of four major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to contribute a significant share in the global genetic testing market due to the high awareness among the people about advanced treatment for healthcare, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and availability of drugs. Moreover, an increase in government initiatives for the enhancement of healthcare facilities and funding in research in the region is also a major factor for the significant market share of the region. In the US under the US CDC EGAPP, inventiveness has been taken by the government such as the Evaluation of Genomic Applications in Practice and Prevention which is also motivating the market growth. One of the key goals of the initiative is to timely, offer objectively, and credible information that is linked to available scientific evidence. These statistics will allow healthcare workers and payers, customers, policymakers, and others to differentiate genetic tests that are safe and useful. Global Genetic Testing Market Growth, by Region 2020-2026 Asia-Pacific will have considerable growth in the global Genetic Testing MarketIn Asia Pacific, the market is increasing due to government initiatives in research and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Apart from cancer, genetic testing processes have also come in easy reach for the diagnosis of inherited cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac amyloidosis, Brugada syndrome, and familial dilated cardiomyopathy. As the region has a high incidence of cardiovascular diseases, significant scope for genetic testing can be witnessed in the region during the forecast period. Market Players OutlookThe report covers the analysis of various players operating in the global genetic testing market. Some of the major players covered in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Myriad Genetics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. To survive in the market, these players adopt different marketing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and geographical expansion. Recent Activity.
IndustryPhramalive.com

GSK, Alector to develop Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s drugs in $2.2 billion deal

(Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK.L) and U.S. firm Alector Inc (ALEC.O) will together develop antibody-based treatments for Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and other similar diseases in a deal worth up to $2.2 billion, the drugmakers said on Friday. The tie-up comes weeks after U.S. authorities approved the first new Alzheimer’s drug in...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TheStreet

Positive New Data For Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine On Activity Against Delta Variant And Long-lasting Durability Of Response

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report (the Company) today announced data that demonstrated its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine generated strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants. In addition, the data showed that the durability of the immune response lasted through at least eight months, the length of time evaluated to date. The two preprint study summaries have been submitted today to bioRxiv.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Bauman Reviews Data for Patients With RET-Mutated NSCLC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight June 2021: Solid Tumors,. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Jessica Bauman, MD, discussed the case of 59-year-old patient with RET-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Jessica Bauman, MD, chief, Division of Head and Neck...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Pharvaris To Present PHA121 Clinical Data For Oral Treatment Of Hereditary Angioedema At The EAACI Annual Congress 2021

ZUG, Switzerland, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced that the company will present clinical data for oral PHA121, a novel and potent bradykinin 2 receptor antagonist for treatment of hereditary angioedema, as an e-Poster at the upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress 2021, to be held virtually July 10-16, 2021.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Novocure Presents Final Safety And Efficacy Results From Its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial In Liver Cancer

Novocure (NVCR) - Get Report today announced final results from its phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial in liver cancer testing the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with sorafenib for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular cancer. In 21 evaluable patients, the disease control rate was 76% in a patient population with poor prognosis and limited exposure to study treatments. The objective response rate for the intent-to-treat population was 9.5%. In patients who completed at least 12 weeks of TTFields treatment, the disease control rate was 91% with an objective response rate of 18%. The final HEPANOVA results will be presented at the virtual ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer on July 1.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Concert Pharmaceuticals Presents Update On CTP-543 Long-Term Extension Study In Alopecia Areata During 2nd JAK Inhibitors Drug Development Summit

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) - Get Report today will present an update from its ongoing open label, long-term extension study of the investigational medicine CTP-543 in patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that results in patchy or complete hair loss. The data show that, relative to previous Phase 2 study results of CTP-543, hair regrowth assessed by the Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) was maintained or improved in the great majority of patients through one year of continuous dosing with 12 mg twice-daily of CTP-543. Approximately 57% of participants receiving 12 mg of CTP-543 twice-daily following 52 weeks of dosing achieved a clinically-meaningful SALT score of 20 or less. Dosing in the long-term extension study is ongoing, and patients completing the ongoing Phase 3 THRIVE-AA trials are eligible to enroll in the study. These data will be presented virtually during the virtual JAK Inhibitors Drug Development Summit.
SciencePosted by
The Associated Press

PureTech Founded Entity Vedanta Biosciences Announces New Data from Phase 1 Study of VE202 for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, is pleased to note that its Founded Entity, Vedanta Biosciences, announced additional results from a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers of VE202, Vedanta’s 16-strain live biotherapeutic product (LBP) candidate for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The new data were presented at the International Human Microbiome Consortium Congress 2021 (IHMC).
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Enochian BioSciences Announces Scientific Presentation Of Elimination Of HBV In Mice With No Evident Toxicity

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ENOB) - Get Report - Enochian BioSciences, Inc., a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that Dr. Serhat Gumrukçu, co-founder and inventor of Enochian BioSciences and Director of Seraph Research Institute (SRI), presented data demonstrating daily reduction of Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) until it could no longer be detected by the 8 th day. No toxicities to the liver or other tissues were identified. The findings were presented during the prestigious International Liver Conference, and presentations can be found ( Link to presentations.)
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Announces New Data on AB-729 and AB-836 Programs with Presentation of Five Abstracts at the EASL

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced the presentation of five abstracts at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver CongressTM (ILC). The abstracts included an oral late-breaker presentation (Presentation LBO-2764) by Professor Man-Fung Yuen, D.Sc., M.D., Ph.D., Deputy Head of Department, Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Master of Lap Chee, University of Hong Kong, and lead investigator of AB-729's Phase 1a/1b clinical trial, titled, "Repeat dosing of the GalNAc-siRNA AB-729 in subjects with chronic hepatitis B results in robust and sustained HBsAg suppression."