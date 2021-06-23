A warmer day ahead of more rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expecting a calm start to your Independence Day, but rain and storm chances are in the forecast later. The SPC has shifted the slight risk of severe weather to the north, but Lubbock County is still included in that area. Tonight’s severe weather event will begin as a hail and wind event in the Texas Panhandle and transition to mainly a wind risk as it moves into the South Plains. Localized flooding will still be a concern as some areas could see additional heavy rainfall.