A warmer day ahead of more rain
We’re back to summer conditions with warmer temperatures today through the long term. Highs will top off in the upper 70s inland. A high swim risk is in effect for Schoolcraft county as southerly winds will create large waves and strong rip currents. Otherwise, our next front comes tomorrow. It will bring a line of showers and storms early in the morning starting in the west. Then, rain chances continue during the afternoon. A few could turn severe producing 1″ hail and 60mpg wind gusts.www.uppermichiganssource.com