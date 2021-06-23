Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Cardinals players react to the Suns miraculous win over the Clippers

By Adam Patrick
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Arizona Cardinals players took to social media to react to the amazing playoff win by the Phoenix Suns over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. It’s been almost six years since the Arizona Cardinals won a playoff game. So, for now, a good amount of Cardinals fans have been getting their playoff fix from this season’s Phoenix Suns team and the impressive performance they’ve had during this year’s NBA postseason.

raisingzona.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

103K+
Followers
294K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Watt
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Arizona Cardinals#Nbawcf#At T#Espn#The Buffalo Bills#Jjwatt#Deandreayton#Wooooooowwwww#Brandenbowen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Draymond, Iguodala react to crazy Suns-Clippers ending

Professional athletes, they're just like us -- live-tweeting sporting events. It was impossible not to have some sort of reaction after a wild ending to Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. Warriors star Draymond Green was watching and live-tweeted the...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Chris Paul reacts on Twitter to Suns’ crazy Game 2 win

Chris Paul was unavailable for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, but his Phoenix Suns won without him. And Paul could not be happier. The Suns point guard shared his reaction on Twitter after Phoenix escaped with a 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns won on an alley-oop by Deandre Ayton with under a second left.
NBAAZFamily

Phoenix Suns fans celebrate Game 1 win against Clippers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Needless to say, Phoenix Suns fans were going crazy celebrating after the team's 120-114 win Sunday over the Clippers. Our crews talked to a lot of dads outside the arena after the game, and they told us that the Suns win was one of the best Father's Day gifts they could ask for.
NBABleacher Report

Devin Booker Talks Suns' Game 1 Win Over Clippers: 'We Wanted That One Bad'

Devin Booker put on a show in the Phoenix Suns' Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, going off for a 40-point, 13-rebond, 11-assist triple-double. After the game, he told reporters the Suns were pretty desperate to get the opening win:. NBA TV @NBATV. “We wanted that...
NBACBS Sports

Clippers take on Suns after historic win over Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers ended one of the NBA's most infamous droughts in epic fashion Friday night. Two days later, they have the chance to begin ending another drought -- this time against an opponent also looking to make some long-awaited history. A most unusual and unexpected Western Conference finals...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Payne scores career high in crazy Suns win over Clippers

The game will rightfully be remembered for Deandre Ayton’s winning alley-oop on an inbounds play with 0.7 seconds left, but the Phoenix Suns had contributors from around the rotation in the Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Perhaps no player was bigger than guard Cam Payne, a former...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Twitter Reacts To Game 2

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Phoenix, Arizona, 104-103. Devin Booker had 20 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Paul George put up 26 points, six rebounds and six assists. Deandre Ayton won the game on a buzzer beater (see...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Without their leader, young Suns show how far they have come in dramatic Game 1 win over Clippers

While walking off the floor after an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Devin Booker whipped out his phone to make a FaceTime call. On the other end? Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul, who was not in attendance for his team’s first game of the Western Conference Finals due to health and safety protocols. Booker grinned as he carried Paul toward the Suns’ locker room, where they celebrated their first win on that stage since the 2009-10 season.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Film Room: How The Phoenix Suns’ Constant Rim Attacks Unlocked Deandre Ayton In Game 1 Win Over Clippers

In a clash between two juggernauts in the Western Conference Finals, the L.A. Clippers and Phoenix Suns were both starting the series without their primary leaders. The Clippers, who have still listed Kawhi Leonard as out indefinitely with a right knee sprain, had to widen their rotation to begin this matchup — not the best way to kick off a series in which your franchise has never been featured across its 50-year history.
NBAchatsports.com

Crowder-to-Ayton lob in final second lifts Suns to dramatic Game 2 win over Clippers

Deandre Ayton punched a higher floor than Iviac Zubac to decide the outcome of Game 2 on Tuesday night. Catching a lob pass Jae Crowder thrown from the right corner of the baseline and off a screen from Devin Booker, Ayton finished with a two handed flush with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns an incredible 104-103 victory before a sellout crowd of 16,645 at Phoenix Suns Arena.