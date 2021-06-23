Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Aemetis Negotiating Supply Of 1.6 Million Metric Tonnes Per Year Of CO2 For Carbon Sequestration At California Biofuels Plant Sites

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

Two Carbon Sequestration Wells in Central California Under Development at Aemetis Biofuels Plant Sites to Capture and Sequester Two Million Metric Tonnes per Year of Carbon Dioxide

CUPERTINO, CA, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on negative carbon intensity products, announced today that it has opened negotiations for the supply of 1.6 million metric tonnes (MT) per year of CO 2 for Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) to be located at or near the two Aemetis renewable fuels plant sites in Central California near Modesto. It is anticipated that the capacity of each injection well site will be approximately one million metric tonnes per year, for a combined total of two million MT of CO 2 sequestration per year.

"The existing California LCFS and IRS 45Q carbon capture and sequestration programs could potentially generate approximately $500 million per year of revenues from injecting a combined two million metric tonnes of CO 2 per year at these two plant sites," said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis, Inc. "The Aemetis Carbon Capture projects are expected to benefit producers of traditional and renewable fuels that supply California by offsetting carbon emissions with carbon sequestration."

According to the EPA, approximately one metric tonne of CO 2 is emitted for every 2,500 miles driven in a passenger car. Capturing and sequestering two million metric tonnes of CO 2 can offset the CO 2 emissions from up to 5 billion passenger car miles each year, equal to the annual carbon emissions from approximately 350,000 cars.

Recently, the Aemetis Carbon Capture, Inc. subsidiary was established to build carbon sequestration projects to generate LCFS and IRS 45Q credits by injecting CO 2 into wells which are monitored for emissions to ensure the long-term sequestration of carbon underground. California's Central Valley is well established as a major region for large-scale natural gas production and CO 2 injection projects due to the subsurface geologic formation that retains gases.

When related to transportation fuels produced for sale in the California market, CO 2 sequestered underground is estimated to generate revenue of approximately $200 per metric tonne under the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS). The IRS 45Q tax credit value for sequestered CO 2 is approximately $50 per metric tonne. The combined $250 per metric tonne of revenues from the capture and storage of CO 2 is expected to increase significantly due to pending Congressional legislation to support CCS.

A Stanford University Center for Carbon Storage study issued in October 2020 cited ethanol plants in Central California as the most economic sites for CCS in California, comparing 61 carbon emission facilities in the state. The other emission sources in the study that produce transportation fuels, primarily oil refineries, are the primary potential suppliers of CO 2 to the Aemetis carbon storage injection wells and monitoring facilities.

The planned 52 dairies in the Aemetis Biogas project are expected to produce approximately 50,000 metric tonnes of CO 2 each year. The renewable jet/diesel plant under development is expected to produce more than 200,000 metric tonnes per year of CO 2. The remaining 1.6 million metric tonnes of annual CO 2 injection capacity are expected to be filled by compressed CO 2 delivered via truck or rail to the two Aemetis CCS sites from renewable diesel plants and refineries that supply fuels to the California market.

The Aemetis Carbon Zero project, the Aemetis Biogas renewable natural gas project, and energy efficiency upgrades to the Aemetis Keyes plant include $57 million of grant funding and other support from the USDA, the US Forest Service, the California Energy Commission, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, CAEFTA, and PG&E's energy efficiency program.

About Aemetis

Aemetis has a mission to transform renewable energy with below zero carbon intensity transportation fuels. Aemetis has launched the Carbon Zero production process to decarbonize the transportation sector using today's infrastructure.

Aemetis Carbon Zero products include zero carbon fuels that can "drop in" to be used in airplane, truck and ship fleets. Aemetis low-carbon fuels have substantially reduced carbon intensity compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle.

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas, renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum-based products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.  Founded in 2006, Aemetis has completed Phase 1 and is expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG).  Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed.  Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe.  Aemetis is developing the Carbon Zero sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel fuel biorefineries in California to utilize distillers corn oil and other renewable oils to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel using cellulosic hydrogen from waste orchard and forest wood, while pre-extracting cellulosic sugars from the waste wood to be processed into high value cellulosic ethanol at the Keyes plant.  Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and exclusive technology licenses to produce renewable fuels and biochemicals.  For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com .

S afe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts.  Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to our ability to commercialize and scale technology, the ability to obtain sufficiently low Carbon Intensity scores to achieve below zero transportation fuel, the development of the Aemetis Carbon Capture projects, and the ability to access the funding required to execute on plant construction and operations.  Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "showing signs," "targets," "will likely result," "will continue," "enable" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties.  Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Aemetis Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.  We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

External Investor Relations Contact:Kirin SmithPCG Advisory Group(646) 863-6519 ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Company Investor Relations/ Media Contact:Todd Waltz(408) 213-0940 investors@aemetis.com

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
722
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Sequestration#Carbon Capture#Biofuels#Energy Efficiency#Amtx#Lcfs#Congressional#Aemetis Biogas#Compressed Co 2#Aemetis Ccs#Usda#The Us Forest Service#Caefta#Pg E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
EPA
News Break
IRS
Related
Energy Industrytheperrynews.com

Biofuel maker POET acquires eight Flint Hills Resources plants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — POET, the world’s largest producer of biofuels, has acquired the bioethanol assets of Flint Hills Resources in their entirety, expanding the company’s production capacity by 40%. The acquisition includes six bioprocessing facilities located in Iowa and Nebraska and two terminals in Texas and Georgia. POET will...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Shell mulling to exit US joint venture with ExxonMobil

Royal Dutch Shell is reportedly planning to exit Aera Energy, its oil and gas joint venture (JV) with ExxonMobil in the US. The British-Dutch energy giant has informed ExxonMobil about its exit plan, Reuters reported citing four people familiar with the development. Based in the US state of California, the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Inpex signs carbon-neutral city gas supply pact

The company will supply the carbon-neutral gas to the Joetsu City Gas and Water Bureau. Inpex Corp and the Joetsu City Gas and Water Bureau have signed a carbon-neutral gas sales and purchase agreement, Inpex said on July 1. Through this agreement, the Joetsu City Gas and Water Bureau, in...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Shell opens 10 MW hydrogen electrolyser at Wesseling site of German refinery

Royal Dutch Shell launched Europe's biggest hydrogen electrolysis plant of 10 megawatts (MW) called Refhyne at the Wesseling site of its Rheinland refinery after two years of construction, expanding further into alternative energies. The plant will produce green fuels within a European Union-funded consortium which is already setting sights on...
Becker, MNhometownsource.com

Xcel drops plans for gas-fired plant in Becker

Xcel Energy announced today it is proposing an alternate energy plan (also known as an integrated resource plan) for the Upper Midwest that enhances the company’s commitment to dramatic reductions in carbon emissions from the electricity it provides customers while ensuring continued reliability and affordability. The plan would reduce carbon emissions more than 85% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels.
Alabama Statealabamawx.com

Alabama Newscenter — Alabama’s National Carbon Capture Center Successfully Tests Carbon-Reduction Technology for Concrete Production

A pioneering technology that can permanently store carbon dioxide (CO2) in concrete blocks has gone through successful testing at the Alabama-based National Carbon Capture Center (NCCC). CarbonBuilt and the NCCC, located next to Alabama Power’s Plant Gaston in Wilsonville, announced the completion of the multiweek test of carbon utilization and...
California Stateinsideevs.com

General Motors Invests In 'Low-Cost' California Lithium Venture

General Motors has announced it is investing in a lithium extraction operation being developed by Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) called Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power. The goal is to secure a "low-cost" domestic supply of lithium for the automaker's Ultium battery cells. It's a pretty interesting and attractive proposition. Lithium...
Energy Industrycryptopotato.com

Use Of Green Energy For Bitcoin Mining Increased 52.2% in 2021, Report

The Bitcoin Mining Council, an organization created to promote the use of renewable energy in the Bitcoin mining industry, has released its first compendium on the state of the art of the mining industry. The Bitcoin Mining Council’s findings look promising at first glance. The report explains that sustainable energy...
California StateGreenBiz

The California dairy with a net-zero ambition

A few weeks back, as I drove across Marin County on my way back to San Francisco, I found myself passing through miles of dairy farms. It was a picturesque scene of lumbering cows, gentle hills and spring-time grass. But if you know anything about the environmental impact of dairy, it’s hard to see it that way. The industry is responsible for around 2 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, not far behind the contribution from aviation.
Environmentbaltimorenews.net

Cleaner natural gas advocates seek acceptance by industry

AUSTIN, Texas: U.S. natural gas producers hope to begin selling more environmentally friendly gas at a cost of 5 percent more. "Greener gas" is derived from low-emission operations or renewable sources, such as landfills. EQT Corp, Chesapeake Energy and liquefied natural gas firms Cheniere Energy and NextDecade are among the...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Tan Delta - Advanced Real Time Oil Analysis Technology Could Reduce Oil Consumption by Over 12 Billion Litres Per Year, the Equivalent of Reducing CO2 Emissions by 35.7 Million Tons

SHEFFIELD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2021-- Every year 40 billion litres of lubrication oil is used to keep most machines running efficiently and reliably - from manufacturing, ships, planes and cranes to robots, generators, wind-turbines, trucks and cars - even electric cars. However, a new study shows that most lubrication oil is changed when it still has 30% life left, which means 12 billion litres of oil are needlessly consumed and discarded every year.
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

Trimble helps remove 7 million metric tons of greenhouse

New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Global construction technology leader Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) released its 2020 Sustainability Report recently. According to the report's findings, Trimble's solutions contribute to fuel savings around the world that are equivalent to an estimated reduction of 7 million metric tons in greenhouse gas emissions. The report further noted that these savings are equivalent to taking over 1.6 million passenger vehicles off the road for one year; or meeting the electricity needs of over 1.2 million homes for one year.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Baker Hughes and Borg CO2 to Collaborate to Develop Carbon Capture & Storage Hub for Industrial Cluster in Norway

HOUSTON, LONDON & FREDRIKSTAD, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR), an energy technology company, and Borg CO 2 AS, a Norwegian carbon capture and storage developer for industrial clusters, have announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a carbon capture and storage project to serve as a hub for the decarbonization of industrial sites in the Viken region of Norway. The project aims to capture and store up to 90% of the CO 2 emissions from the involved industrial sites, playing an important role in contributing to the Paris Agreement goals, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Norwegian national emissions reduction targets.
Agriculturedrgnews.com

USDA to invest $10 million to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry

The US Department of Agriculture is providing $10 million to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry through voluntary conservation practices in ten targeted states. Available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the funding will help producers plan and implement voluntary conservation practices that sequester carbon, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and mitigate climate change.
California StateEast Bay Times

California environmental watchdog and NASA to track ‘chemical weather’

State environmental regulators are teaming up with rocket scientists and satellite engineers to track air pollutants the way meteorologists monitor rain clouds from space. By 2023, a constellation of two-dozen tiny satellites designed by the National Aeronautics Space Administration’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, or JPL, based in Pasadena, and constructed and managed by Planet Labs, a private Earth-imaging firm in San Francisco, will map “chemical weather” — otherwise undetectable plumes of greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide.