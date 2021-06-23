Cancel
Dave - Episode 2.07 - Ad Man - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 11 days ago

Dave and Emma reminisce about their advertising days while battling present day identity crises, at one of hip hop's largest showcases. Written by April Shih and directed by Tony Yacenda.

www.spoilertv.com
#Advertising
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Outpost - Episode 3.14 - Someone Has to Rule - Press Release

WHO WILL RULE? - Garret (Jake Stormoen) wants Talon (Jessica Green) to take the throne, while a mysterious assassin seeks revenge. Falista (Georgia May Foote) mourns for Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) but hatches a new plan. Zed (Reece Ritchie) wants Wren (Izuka Hoyle) to be High Priestess and uncovers a secret about her. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Todorvić (#3B01). Original airdate 7/15/2021.
Petsspoilertv.com

The White Lotus - Episode 1.03 - Mysterious Monkeys - Press Release

Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 25 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) Stripped of his gadgets, Quinn (Fred Hechinger) reluctantly takes a scuba class with Mark (Steve Zahn), who’s struggling to process revelations regarding his late father. Hoping to reignite the spark with Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), Shane (Jake Lacy) enlists Armond (Murray Bartlett) to help plan a romantic evening. Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) leans on Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) for support as she scatters her mother’s ashes at sea. Paula (Brittany O’Grady) keeps a secret from a suspicious Olivia (Sydney Sweeney).
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Kung Fu - Episode 1.13 - Transformation (Season Finale) - Press Release

THE KEY TO THE FORGE - In the explosive season finale, Nicky (Olivia Liang) learns what is needed to open the forge. Meanwhile, an emergency at home threatens to derail Althea (Shannon Dang) and Dennis'(Tony Chung) tea ceremony. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#113). Original airdate 7/21/2021.
Comicsspoilertv.com

Superman and Lois - Episode 1.13 - Fail Safe - Press Release

TENSION - Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pays a visit to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) work together on a story. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds a welcome distraction during a very stressful school day.
Soccerspoilertv.com

Duncanville - Episode 2.08 - Crimes and Misters Demean Her - Press Release

JACK NEEDS HELP TO EFFECTIVELY COACH JING'S SOCCER TEAM ON AN ALL-NEW "DUNCANVILLE" MONDAY, JULY 12, ON FOX. Kyla Pratt (CALL ME KAT), Rachel Dratch ("Mr. Mayor") and Nicholas Gonzalez ("La Brea") Make Guest Appearances. Jack coaches Jing's little league soccer team, but when he feels he's too easy on...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Republic of Sarah - Episode 1.05 - The Criminals it Deserves - Press Release

"The Criminals it Deserves" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLS) (HDTV) LIKE IT OR NOT - With Lydon's workers causing problems, Sarah (Stella Baker) drafts an executive order to help protect Greylock's residents, but her new law leaves one of their own facing consequences instead. Grover (Ian Duff) introduces Danny (Luke Mitchell) to a new friend, but they have more in common than Danny realizes. Maya (Izabella Alvarez) feels abandoned by everyone in her life, but Luis (guest star Salvatore Antonio) proves he's in her corner. Meanwhile, AJ (Nia Holloway) ignores Corinne's (Hope Lauren) advice when it comes to her relationship status. PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Kevin A. Garnett (#105). Original airdate 7/12/2021.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Evil - Episode 2.03 - F Is for Fire - Press Release

EPISODE #203: “F Is for Fire” (Available to stream Sunday, July 4th) The team encounters a nine-year-old girl, Mathilda, who is seemingly haunted by a Jinn, a spirit in the Islamic faith. Written By: Dewayne Darien Jones. Directed By: Fred Toye.
Books & Literaturespoilertv.com

The Mysterious Benedict Society - A Bunch of Smart Orphans and Carrying a Bird - Review: PuzzleQuest

Brace yourself, 12-year-old Karenna: all your dreams might be coming true. The Mysterious Benedict Society, the introspective, hyper-intellectual, YA book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, has finally been realized on screen. Eccentric, emotional and riddled with riddles, this series proved a formative haven for me in my middle school years, even more so than mid-aughts staples like Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, and A Series of Unfortunate Events. I quite literally prayed for the day the series would receive an on-screen adaptation and when everyone else could experience the same nerdy joy I did in devouring the story of Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance.
The Press - Episode 1: Starbuks

The Press - Episode 1: Starbuks

The Press hits you with an exclusive peek at Fairbanks' own “Mayor" Starbuks. B-Roll footage for “Soapbox" video edited and produced by Artistic Outlet Media(Fairbanks, AK) “Soapbox" video available to stream @ his YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/user/Starbuks1000. Twitter handle: @TheRealStarbuks - Snapchat: mrcofey – IG: Starbuks907. Facebook music page: Starbuks Music.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Housebroken - Episode 1.07 - Who's Going to the Vet? - Press Release

CHIEF GETS HIS OWN THERAPY GROUP ON AN ALL-NEW "HOUSEBROKEN" MONDAY, JULY 19, ON FOX. After Chief eats Jill's vibrator, he's taken to the vet where he ends up leading his own version of group therapy. Tabitha goes to live with The Gray One and learns she has to sing and dance if she wants to survive. Meanwhile, Lindsay's constant lurking gets in the way of Shel's relationship with Darla in the all-new "Who's Going to the Vet?" episode of HOUSEBROKEN airing Monday, July 19 (9:01-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HBR-109) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Legends of Tomorrow - Episode 6.09 - This is Gus - Press Release

This is Gus (All New!, HD, TV-PG, DL ) TAKING THINGS FOR GRANTED – Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is disappointed because the Legends have forgotten his birthday, so when they track an alien pod to 2024 and wind up at his favorite television sitcom, he thinks it’s really a surprise for him. Feeling guilty, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) occupy Behrad by keeping up the ruse by attending a taping of the show while Ava (Jes Macallan), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to find the Alien to get the timeline back on track, which proves challenging. Meanwhile, Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) behavior has been a little off, so Sara (Caity Lotz) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) become determined to find out what happened, but Rory gets some unexpected news from his daughter, Lita (guest star (Mina Sundwall.) Matt Ryan also stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Tyrone B. Carter (609). Original airdate 7/11/2021.
High Schoolspoilertv.com

High School Musical - Episode 2.11 - Showtime - Press Release

It's opening night, and Nini hypes up her anxious castmates for their performance in front of the competition judge. But no East High opening night is complete without unexpected visitors, second chances, and big decisions about everyone's futures - together and apart.
Moviesillinoisnewsnow.com

Press Release from Northwest Illinois Film Office

Morrison, IL (June 21, 2021) – The COVID-19 Pandemic has affected all of us, and in many different ways. But now that COVID-19 case numbers in the U.S., Europe, and many other places have dropped dramatically and restrictions are being lifted, it looks like we are getting back to ‘normal’. Now ‘normal’ may look a little different, but we are getting there.
TV & Videosiowacourts.gov

In the Balance Releases Eleventh Episode

This month I had the pleasure of talking to Daniel Saar from the Iowa Professional Regulation office about the Iowa Bar Exam. To learn more about how the bar exam has been changed during the time of COVID-19, how it will evolve in the coming years, and Dan’s advice for the upcoming July bar exam, keep listening.