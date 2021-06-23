Cancel
StrikeForce Technologies Launches Version 2.1 Of Its Secure Video Conferencing Solution With 5-Layers Of Meeting Protection For Businesses Of All Sizes

By GlobeNewswire
 11 days ago

EDISON, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users, launches v2.1 for secure video conferencing. The updated v2.1 combines the reliability and scalability of secure SafeVchat Meetings into one comprehensive solution, meeting the needs of users who now have more concerns than ever over privacy, data accessibility, and the threat of hacks and cyber-attacks.

"SafeVchat is the industry's first video conferencing solution developed by a cybersecurity company and built with security and privacy as the leading priority," said Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce. "Hackers are making millions stealing and selling your data, and until now, all the other video conferencing vendors turned a blind-eye to securing your privacy and data during a video conference. With SafeVchat, all of that has now changed."

The traditional workplace continues to evolve, with more employees and organizations embracing remote places as workspaces. Many businesses today rely on virtual communications, yet an increase in so-called 'Zoom bomb' attacks has led to U.S. senators recently questioning the overall security of video conferencing tools. The v2.1 updates to SafeVchat's platform enhances the conferencing experience, enables organizations to continue to ensure secure communications and addresses the vulnerabilities within widely used video platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and others. Additionally, SafeVchat now includes a wider range of admin features, taking into account important factors around how companies conduct business today.

"The corporate world has undergone a rapid shift and video conferencing tools have now become critical to maintaining business continuity. Yet they've all become easy targets for hackers, which is why we developed a highly secure platform built on cyber technology and expertise," added Kay. "We know that businesses are looking for both convenience and security when it comes to video conferencing. These updates to SafeVchat offer businesses more levels of protection and new features that can meet their continuously changing needs and to make sure that every company knows that they can protect their data and privacy during their video conferences. We are also launching a national ad campaign with American Eagle for any business looking to protect their privacy & data." The SafeVchat v2.1 platform updates include:

  • SafeVchat Meeting Manager: Lets users share corporate databases and seamlessly import meeting contacts from various CSV files.
  • Additional Authentication Methods: Meeting managers & administrators now have eight different authentication methods to choose from.
  • Meeting UI (user interface): Easier to use and improved interface now includes a virtual background feature that allows users to toggle backgrounds, along with improved audio and video quality for a better video conferencing experience.
  • API Integration: Allows resellers to easily integrate to 3rd party shopping carts.

SafeVchat leverages patented out-of-band authentication and keystroke protection technology to provide proprietary meeting authorization and desktop security and does not require a desktop client and is completely browser-based. SafeVchat has also released mobile versions of its secure video conferencing platform in both the Apple's App Store and Google Play Store

For more information, or to purchase SafeVchat, please visit https://www.safevchat.com.

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, "Out-of-Band" authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Media contact:Kevin BlombergFusion Public Relations kevin.blomberg@fusionpr.com (617) 869-1413

