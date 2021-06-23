Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Startup Success Is Predictable With The 4T Score

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

COLOGNE, Germany, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study, conducted between February and April 2021, by Prof. Dr. Kai Buehler from the RFH - University of Applied Sciences, Cologne was able to show that the 4T Scoring Model (Team, Traction, Tech&Product, Timing) is suitable to identify successful startups. The study showed that there is a positive correlation between the 4T Score and growth in company value.

In other words: the higher the 4T Score, the greater the possibility of the startup to succeed.

The 4T Scoring Model looks at the four important growth categories for startups: Team, Timing, Tech & Product and Traction. All T-categories correlate positively with startup success, but Timing and Traction ("scrappiness") are the strongest growth drivers. Startups with 4T Scores over 70 have a 20% higher company growth rate compared to the overall average.

A first study was conducted in 2019 with support from KölnBusiness Economic Development Agency and the Cologne Chamber of Commerce and Industry, asking over 120 tech startups in Germany to rate themselves with the 4T Scoring Model. The empirical survey was able to show that startups with a higher 4T Score achieve better business performance, measured by the company valuation. The results of the second survey, conducted from February to April 2021, with 115 startups from the US, Europe and China confirm the validity of the 4T Scoring Model in an international context as well.

Says Prof. Dr. Kai Buehler, "I am very pleased that the results confirm our 4T Scoring Model. Startups can now get their 4T Score for free at www.4TStartupScore.com and get actionable insights on how to improve specific business areas."

KölnBusiness Economic Development Agency and the Cologne Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK Köln) offer free coaching and mentoring for startups. Startups can take the 4T test free of charge at www.4TStartupScore.com and use it as a basis for discussions with investors and mentors such as KölnBusiness Economic Development Agency and IHK Köln.

"The RFH study supports our mission to build strong startups in a founder-centric ecosystem," said Alexander Hoeckle, MD of international and business development at Chamber of Commerce and Industry Cologne. "With the help of the scientifically-proven 4T Score, we can prepare founders for financing discussions with an even more targeted approach."

Dr. Manfred Janssen, MD of KölnBusiness Economic Development Agency:" Cologne provides a strong and supportive environment for startups to grow successfully. In this process, the 4T scoring model is a helpful tool and highlights a strength of Cologne as business location: Here, science and businesses support each other and work together to provide future-oriented solutions."

4T Scoring Model and study design

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1549727/4T_Scoring_Model_Infographic.jpg

Source: Buehler, 2019 and 2021

Four equally weighted evaluation categories, each with five response categories, serve as the basis for the startups' 4T Score (scores between 1 and 100):

1 . Team - "Who is doing it?" Assessment of the founding team based on various characteristics (such as "team diversity," "industry knowledge," "founding experience").

2. Timing - "Why will they be successful?" Consideration of market growth, the onset of virality through referrals, and competitor analysis.

3. Tech & Product - "How are they doing it?" Evaluation of the company's strategy, business model, as well as addressing unmet customer needs.

4. Traction - "What have they accomplished?" To what extent is the startup able to creatively realize business goals with limited resources and become the market leader in a specific market ("scrappiness")?

The 4T Score was correlated with the increase in company value during the last 6 months. The result was a positive correlation (r=0.5), which confirms the assumption that the 4T Scoring Model is suitable for predicting the likelihood of startup success.

With the 4T Scoring Model, investors receive an assessment tool to better gauge the likelihood of a startup to succeed; Startups can receive their individual 4T Score for free by going to www.4TStartupScore.com

Press contact: Prof. Dr. Kai Buehler, kai.buehler@rfh-koeln.de, +49 0221 20302-0

For more info go to www.4TStartupScore.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1549727/4T_Scoring_Model_Infographic.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1549728/RFH_University_of_Applied_Sciences_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/startup-success-is-predictable-with-the-4t-score-301318294.html

SOURCE RFH - University of Applied Sciences, Cologne

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
722
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Tech Startups#Europe#Limited Resources#Traction Tech Product#Md#Tech Product
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Economymobihealthnews.com

Healthcare automation startup Olive scores $400M

Healthcare automation company Olive announced today the closing of a $400 million investment round led by Vista Equity Partners. The new capital boosts Olive’s valuation to $4 billion, the company said. The Base10 Advancement Initiative also participated in the funding round, which helped create the Olive Scholarship, a series of...
Businessfinextra.com

Irish credit scoring startup Finclude joins IBM financial cloud ecosystem

Finclude, an Ireland-based start-up that provides credit scoring and affordability profiles using machine learning technology, today announced it has joined IBM’s (NYSE: IBM) growing ecosystem of more than 100 Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers, and FinTechs supporting the IBM Cloud for Financial Services. The IBM...
Businessmediapost.com

Sounds Of Success: Coke Scores High In Brand Audio Rankings

Image above is from video that includes music from hip-hop artist Tyler, The Creator. If there’s a lesson CPG brands can learn from Coke, it’s that things go better with the right sounds. That’s one of the takeaways from the latest Best Audio Brands report from Amp Sound Branding. Coke...
NFLtechstartups.com

Ontario-based tech startup Quarter4 scores $1.6M seed funding to provide predictive sports data and analytics for sports, media and betting companies

Quarter4 is an Ontario, Canada-based tech startup and the developer of the world’s first AI-powered sports predictions and stats search engine. Quarter4 provides an artificial intelligence platform that generates thousands of daily predictions for sports, media, and betting companies. Today, Quarter4 announced it has closed a $1.6 million seed funding...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Forbes

Six Entrepreneurs Share Their Best Books For Startup Success

Most people have a memorable book that has impacted their life in some way, inspiring them to achieve success, or helping them overcome personal challenges, and entrepreneurs are no different. Here, six business founders share the titles that helped them on their startup journeys. Inspired by a resilience. Sami Benchekroun...
SoftwareSentinel

HR Analytics Tools Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Oracle, Tableau Software, Sage Software, Sisense

The latest study released on the Global HR Analytics Tools Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The HR Analytics Tools market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MarketsVentureBeat

Global cloud spending boomed in Q1, surpassed non-cloud, IDC says

Enterprises spent big on cloud infrastructure — $15.1 billion — in the first quarter of 2021, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said in its latest tracker. Specifically, spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud infrastructure, including dedicated and shared environments, increased 12.5% year over year, compared to 6.3% year over year increase for non-cloud infrastructure. Global spending for non-cloud infrastructure was $13.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Cloud ERP Market - Industry Size, Future Trends, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

The global cloud ERP market size reached USD 44.83 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global cloud ERP market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing need to streamline business processes, rising demand for real-time analytics to improve operational efficiency, and increasing integration of big data analytics with cloud ERP solutions. In addition, this trend is expected to continue to propel revenue growth of the global cloud ERP market going ahead.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 68.23 Billion at a steady CAGR of 36.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps in predicting future trends based on analysis of past behavior of customers, and also helps banks to detect patterns in laundering, identify fraud, and make customer recommendations. These advantages are resulting in increasing deployment of AI in banking operations, which is driving revenue growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Telecom Expense Management Market Report 2021: Globalization Of Businesses & Workforce Decentralization Provide A Solid Foundation For Wider Adoption Of TEM Solutions

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Telecom Expense Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Telecom Expense Management Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom Expense Management estimated at US$2.8 Billion in...
Orlando, FLraleighnews.net

Space startup successfully tests balloon to bring tourists to space

ORLANDO, Florida: Space Perspective, which plans to bring tourists to space inside a capsule tethered to a balloon, successfully flew its giant stratospheric balloon 20 miles over the Earth on Friday. The balloon lifted off near Kennedy Space Center and splashed down 6 hours and 39 minutes later in the...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Mechanical Actuator Components Market 2019 | Prominent Factors by Industry Size, Share, Business Development Plans, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Bazaar has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global Mechanical Actuator Components market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable. The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Automated Test Equipment Market Featuring Advantest Corp. And Aimil Ltd. | Technavio

The automated test equipment market is poised to grow by USD 1.63 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automated Test Equipment Market Analysis Report by End-user (Consumer electronics, Telecommunications, Aerospace and defense, and Others), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems Market Featuring IHI Corp. And Daifuku Co. Ltd. | Technavio

The automated storage and retrieval systems market is poised to grow by USD 1.65 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (E-commerce and 3PL, Automotive, Food and beverages, Retail, and Other end-users), Geography ( Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".
ConstructionPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Wood-Plastic Composites Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include Trex Company, Beologic And PolyPlank Among Others

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood-Plastic Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global wood-plastic composites market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Wood-plastic composites are hybrid materials which are made by blending...