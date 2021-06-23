Cancel
Amdocs Announces 5G-Native CES21 Suite To Enable And Monetize The Digital Experiences And Business Models Of The Future

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the release of Amdocs CES21, the latest evolution of its cloud-native, microservices-based, open and modular BSS-OSS integrated suite. The 5G-native CES21 enables service providers to build, deliver and monetize advanced services, leveraging their investments in technologies such as 5G standalone network, multi-access edge computing (MEC), software-defined networks (SDN), AI and machine learning (ML), and the cloud.

Amdocs CES21 also includes new developments such as a low-/no-code experience technology foundation, enabling service providers' business users with no technical background to intuitively create and manage customer journeys and omni-channel flows, as well as embedded and productized analytics capabilities across the entire portfolio, from 5G network functions (NWDAF), to service automation and monetization, and care and commerce. CES21 aligns with the TM Forum's open API framework, offering a continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) environment built on the foundation of Amdocs' cloud agnostic Microservices360 infrastructure platform to ensure agility and IT velocity.

"In today's partner-powered economy, Amdocs CES21 provides our customers with the ability to create hybrid offerings where in-house products are bundled with partners' offerings, as well as the opportunity to introduce new business models such as B2B2x, roll out private enterprise networks (PEN) and expose network-as-a-service (NaaS) functionality," said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. "Speed and efficiency are also critical, leading us to incorporate our data and intelligence platform and embed carrier-grade AI/ML-based use cases for optimized customer experience, zero-touch operations and hybrid network management."

Amdocs CES21 includes digital care and commerce for multichannel commerce and care; a centralized catalog for flexible, marketing-driven service packaging spanning commerce, charging, partners and network, allowing service providers to quickly and easily define advanced services such as 5G standalone services and provide complex offering bundles such as multi-play, hybrid service provider/partner offerings, and a monetization suite for capturing revenue from traditional connectivity services as well as new digital, 5G, IoT and enterprise services. The monetization suite supports new business models and is built for maximum flexibility through partner lifecycle management, real-time billing, carrier or subscription billing and 5G convergent policy and charging Control (PCC), including new network data analytics function (NWDAF) and network exposure function (NEF). CES21 also includes end-to-end service lifecycle management capabilities covering service design, service orchestration, inventory management and assurance from the Amdocs Service and Network Automation solution.

Supporting Resources

  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website
  • Subscribe to Amdocs' RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

Media Contacts:

Jeff Barak

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +972 (0)52 645 3637

E-mail: Jeff.Barak@amdocs.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com

