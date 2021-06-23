H2O Innovation Signs A New Contract Worth $5.0 M

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

QUEBEC CITY, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) - H 2O Innovation Inc. ("H 2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") is proud to announce it has recently been awarded the Operations and Maintenance ("O&M") contract for the Town of Warren, Rhode Island with a total value of $5.0 M, bringing the Corporation's O&M sales backlog to $71.3 M. This award follows a competitive RFP process.

The new contract includes the supply of operation and maintenance services for a 2 MGD (7,571 m 3/day) wastewater treatment facility and pumping stations for a 5-year period and adds 6 new employees to the O&M team. The contract, which officially begins on July 1 st, 2021, is remarkable because in 1980 Warren became only the second city in the United States to privatize their operations.

"This contract holds not only historical significance for the contract operations industry, but also strategic significance for H 2O Innovation in that it continues to build our O&M presence in the Northeast US where we have a strong customer base. Our team knows the treatment plant and surrounding area well, and we are excited to have won the contract. In the coming weeks, we will leverage the knowledge and expertise of our existing staff and startup team to smoothly transition operations to H 2O Innovation", stated Gregory Madden, Chief Strategy Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

About H 2 O Innovation Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Source: H 2O Innovation Inc. www.h2oinnovation.com Contact: Marc Blanchet+1 418-688-0170 marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com