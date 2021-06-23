Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

H2O Innovation Signs A New Contract Worth $5.0 M

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

QUEBEC CITY, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) - H 2O Innovation Inc. ("H 2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") is proud to announce it has recently been awarded the Operations and Maintenance ("O&M") contract for the Town of Warren, Rhode Island with a total value of $5.0 M, bringing the Corporation's O&M sales backlog to $71.3 M. This award follows a competitive RFP process.

The new contract includes the supply of operation and maintenance services for a 2 MGD (7,571 m 3/day) wastewater treatment facility and pumping stations for a 5-year period and adds 6 new employees to the O&M team. The contract, which officially begins on July 1 st, 2021, is remarkable because in 1980 Warren became only the second city in the United States to privatize their operations.

"This contract holds not only historical significance for the contract operations industry, but also strategic significance for H 2O Innovation in that it continues to build our O&M presence in the Northeast US where we have a strong customer base. Our team knows the treatment plant and surrounding area well, and we are excited to have won the contract. In the coming weeks, we will leverage the knowledge and expertise of our existing staff and startup team to smoothly transition operations to H 2O Innovation", stated Gregory Madden, Chief Strategy Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

Prospective disclosuresCertain statements set forth in this press release regarding the activities of H 2O Innovation as well as other communications by the Corporation to the public that describe more generally management objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Forward-looking statements concern analysis and other information based on forecast future results, performance and achievements and the estimate of amounts that cannot yet be determined. Those forward-looking statements, based on the current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, which may result in actual and future results, performance, and achievements of the Corporation to be materially different than the said forward-looking statements. Information about the risk factors to which the Corporation is exposed is provided in the Annual Information Form dated September 23, 2020 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About H 2 O Innovation Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the NYSE Euronext Growth Paris accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: H 2O Innovation Inc. www.h2oinnovation.com Contact: Marc Blanchet+1 418-688-0170 marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
722
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H2o#Startup#Nyse Euronext#Canadian#Heo#The Corporation#The Town Of Warren#Corporation#O M#Rfp#Sedar#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Innovation Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE CALEDONIAN MIDSTREAM CORPORATION

Quirk Creek , Caledonian's Primary Asset, Comprises 14 Natural Gas Wells, 100 Pipeline- Miles and Processing Facilit ies. Los Angeles Ca , July 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Petroleum Company (OTC: BKRP), a Nevada corporation ("Black Rock"), announced today it has entered an agreement to acquire Caledonian Midstream Corporation ("Caledonian") an Alberta-based company and the owner/ operator of 14 producing liquids-rich natural gas wells at Quirk Creek, for a combination of cash and stock. Caledonian will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Black Rock upon completion of the transaction.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Piggy enhances liquidity through innovative lending contracts

Piggy’s innovative implementation of decentralized lending protocols may provide a new paradigm for collateralized capital efficiency. Hong Kong, July 3, 2021 — The booming decentralized finance lending economy has attracted many DeFi and decentralized exchange platforms into the space and chosen to use centralized solutions to address the problem of fragmentation. This has led to a market with high collateralization rates, reduced asset liquidity and progressively higher lending difficulties. To address this institutional flaw, Piggy innovated to implement a decentralized lending protocol that allows users to pledge Binance Coin (BNB) tokens for interest-free loans. Unlike other DeFi lending programs, Piggy is liquidated through the use of a stable pool mechanism rather than auctions, which allows it to use capital more efficiently and provide loans with collateral ratios as low as 110%.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Totally Green Inc. Terminates Further Discussion With Yushangmei

HONG KONG, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Totally Green Inc. (OTC: TLGN) announced that discussions regarding a potential combination with Guangzhou Yushangmei Health Management Co., Ltd. have been ended as the parties were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms. Parkson Yip, Chief Financial Officer of TLGN said, "We intend to continue...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kevin Brackman Joins Advent Technologies As CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that Kevin Brackman will be joining the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou. This press release...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Northern Vertex Announces Debenture Payment and Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEE) (USOTC: NHVCF) ("Northern Vertex" or the "Company") a Western U.S. focused gold producer with district-scale exploration potential in the Walker Lane Trend, announced today that under the terms of the convertible debentures issued under the convertible debenture indenture dated July 31, 2020 (the "Indenture") between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, it has elected to satisfy its obligation to pay an aggregate of C$166,371 in interest accrued on the C$6.71 million convertible debentures by issuing to such debenture holders on the interest payment date of June 30, 2021 an aggregate of 519,910 common shares.
BusinessBusiness Insider

SECURE Energy Services Inc. completes merger with Tervita Corporation

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE") (TSX: SES) and Tervita Corporation ("Tervita") (TSX: TEV) are pleased to announce closing of the merger of the two companies. The merger was completed through an arrangement agreement previously announced on March 9, 2021 under which SECURE and...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Lightspeed Announces Closing of Acquisition of NuORDER

Acquisition establishes global commerce platform as industry-leading bridge between merchants and suppliers. MONTREAL, July 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the closing of the previously reported acquisition of NuORDER, a transformative digital platform connecting businesses and suppliers. Lightspeed finalized the acquisition for cash consideration of approximately $206.9 million, net of cash acquired, and the issuance of 2,143,393 subordinate voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed at closing, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. An additional 500,629 subordinate voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed will be issued to certain NuORDER employees over the next three years, contingent on the achievement of certain milestones.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Delta Announces AGM Results

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Monday, June 28, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Khiron Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting

Lytham Partners to Provide Investor Relations Services. TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN)(OTCQX: KHRNF)(Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, announces the results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on June 30, 2021.
BusinessFrontiersman

ManifestSeven Provides Update on Strategic Review and Debt Interest Payments

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN; OTCMKTS: MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, announces that (i) pursuant to its announcement on June 25, 2021, the Company continues to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of potential alternatives for M7 and, as part of that process, (ii) the Company has not made the applicable interest payments due on certain secured debt facilities, and (iii) the Company is in discussions with its lenders regarding a restructuring of the Company's debt obligations.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Closing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: MCAFU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update On Financial Statement Filings

TORONTO, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. ( CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (" RWB" or the " Company"), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is providing an update with respect to the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Documents"), further to its June 15, 2021 update.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Colombier Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing July 6, 2021

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (the " Company") announced that commencing July 6, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 17,250,000 units (which includes the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 units on July 1, 2021) may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLBR" and "CLBR WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CLBR.U". No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Receives Proposal For Remaining Shares From Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

DALLAS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) - Get Report ("SC" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") from its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA"), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA. SHUSA has proposed a purchase price of $39.00 per share in cash, subject to the conditions set forth in the letter below to the SC Board of Directors.
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Serco wins new contract worth up to £322m to run test and trace centres

Outsourcing giant Serco has won a new contract worth up to £322 million to continue running Covid-19 testing sites for another year. Bosses said they signed a new deal with the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to operate regional, local and mobile testing centres in England and Northern Ireland following a competitive tendering process.
Spartanburg, SCalbuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. postal contract for new trucks could be worth $6 billion

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin: - Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense said this week that it will hire 1,000 employees when it opens a Spartanburg, South Carolina plant to build U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles. Oshkosh Defense was awarded a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to manufacture a variety of delivery vehicles for the postal service. The...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Lydall, Inc. - LDL

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Lydall, Inc. ("LDL" or the "Company") ( LDL) relating to its proposed acquisition by Unifrax. LDL shareholders will receive $62.10 in cash per share they own.