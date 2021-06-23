Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Amdocs Accelerates Policy And Charging Control As-a-Service Offering For Cloud And 5G Era

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that its Policy and Charging Control offering can now be delivered in the cloud, managed as a service, as well as on-premise. Amdocs Charging software serves more than 1 billion subscribers and its Policy software serves more than 500 million subscribers at leading service providers across the globe, including a number of deployments in various public clouds. This new evolution facilitates service providers in embracing and establishing commercial value on the multiple new technical currencies that are emerging within 5G networks.

Deploying Amdocs Policy and/or Charging Control "as-a-Service" can further accelerate service providers' ability to focus on positioning themselves beyond their traditional core connectivity business, supporting the development of an ecosystem of new capabilities and rapidly linking service needs to business outcomes. This simpler technology consumption model also permits service providers to easily and cost-effectively place advanced 5G PCC functionality in parallel to any legacy systems in operation.

The microservices-based, cloud-native solution permits updates on a continuous and granular level and - when delivered as a service - operations and updates are seamlessly coordinated and managed by Amdocs on behalf of the service provider. This updatability reduces risk of downtime and uncoordinated upgrades and brings the benefit of constantly updated core network software. Amdocs Policy and Charging Control also provides the optimum mix of elastic scalability, both in terms of very small to extremely large, and evolves from a highly centralized software stack that is expected to provide all things for all services to massively distributed and highly flexible edge cloud and mobile edge compute.

"Communications service providers and vendors have been slow in adopting SaaS models for monetization platforms due to uncertainty and risk. They should focus on the benefits of SaaS to drive its adoption in the monetization platforms sector," said John Abraham, principal analyst, research, at Analysys Mason.

"Service providers are working to accelerate the growth of their B2B and B2B2x businesses with new offerings and business models that go beyond traditional connectivity," said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. "With advanced charging and policy capabilities that are consumable on-demand through Amdocs' as-a-Service solution, service providers now have the tools to rapidly launch and deliver a wide range of new services with unprecedented scale, including monetizing their cloud and edge assets with highly flexible and tailored usage-based approaches targeted towards large enterprises, small- and medium-size business, and a vast partner ecosystem."

Supporting Resources

  • Learn more about Policy and Charging Control
  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website
  • Subscribe to Amdocs' RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

Media Contacts:Jeff BarakAmdocs Public RelationsTel: +972 (0)52 645 3637E-mail: Jeff.Barak@amdocs.com

Emily HoltPAN Communications for AmdocsEmail: Amdocs@pancomm.com

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
722
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Services#Public Cloud#Software As A Service#Cloud Technology#St Louis#G Pcc#Saas#Analysys Mason#Twitter#Linkedin#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Facebook
Related
Technologythefastmode.com

NEC Launches 5G xHaul Transformation Services

NEC on Monday announced its launch of 5G xHaul transformation services with the establishment of 5G transport network Centers of Excellence (CoE) in the Europe and Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM) regions. Foreseeing growing demand to enhance operator networks to enable the diversified use cases anticipated...
TechnologySDTimes.com

IBM launches new cloud database as a service offering

IBM is launching a new offering, IBM Cloud Databases powered by IBM Cloud Satellite. The new solution will enable customers to leverage the benefits of cloud databases without needing to manage the systems themselves. Customers will be able to deploy production grade databases on cloud service providers, their own data...
BusinessMedCity News

Amazon’s cloud services business launches digital health accelerator

Amazon’s cloud services business is launching a new healthcare accelerator for startups. Called the AWS Healthcare Accelerator, the four-week program will pick 10 startups using cloud technology to respond to challenges in healthcare. “The program is tailored to accelerate growth in the cloud, with a focus on solutions like remote...
Worldmobileworldlive.com

Indosat Ooredoo initiates 5G service

Indonesia-based Indosat Ooredoo became the second operator in the country to launch 5G service, lighting its network in the city of Surakarta and planning to expand the rollout to other major cities including Jakarta, Surabaya and Makassar. The operator received government approval in early June after passing feasibility tests. It...
ElectronicsANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung’s new 5G radio with integrated antennas will accelerate 5G rollouts

Samsung provides network solutions to mobile operators delivering 5G connectivity; until now the solution is pretty cumbersome and has large OPEX costs for the operators. As a solution, with the intention to make the process simpler and quicker, Samsung Electronics took to the “Samsung Networks: Redefined,” – its virtual event – to launch a new radio with integrated antennas.
Businesssiliconangle.com

HPE transitions to edge-to-cloud as digital transformation accelerates

Data is king right now. With the digital transformation accelerating, consolidating and understanding data is more important than ever before. Despite its massive scale, companies are having issues accessing or sharing the data with the correct people. Hewett Packard Enterprise Co. is setting out to solve these problems for organizations as efficiently as possible, allowing businesses to dedicate resources and time to grow their organizations.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Nokia, DISH To Deploy 5G In Public Cloud With AWS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) will deploy its 5G standalone (SA) Core for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). DISH previously announced agreements with both companies. It marks the first deployment of 5G in the public cloud, supporting DISH's cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G...
TechnologyIBM - United States

Transforming How Telcos Harness Connectivity and Compute for the 5G Era

I believe telcos today face an existential moment as 5G and Edge redefine how we connect. To capture new value from enterprise 5G and Edge adoption, telcos have an opportunity to leverage their unique and trusted role in communications. The winners in this new era will be those who embrace an open hybrid cloud approach and become business services platforms.
Computerscisco.com

Accelerate and Differentiate with Hybrid Cloud

Coming off an amazing Cisco Future Cloud launch, we have now redefined and elevated the scope of opportunity for our Partners. Now what has changed? Well, the last 18 months have made a few things crystal clear…. Work is no longer a place you go to but something you can...
Businesskfgo.com

Swisscom turns to AWS for enterprise IT, 5G core on cloud

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Swisscom plans to switch to the cloud platform of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for a range of applications which power its enterprise resource planning, operational support system, and analytics and contact center. The Swiss telecom operator and AWS said in a joint statement they will also look...
Business740thefan.com

With cloud and AI, IBM broadens 5G deals with Verizon and Telefonica

BARCELONA (Reuters) – IBM will offer telecom operators Verizon and Telefonica new services ranging from running 5G over a cloud platform to using artificial intelligence, the U.S. technology company said on Monday. Big technology players such as Microsoft and Amazon are vying for a share of 5G revenue by offering...
Softwarethefastmode.com

Mavenir, MobiledgeX Trial Cloud-native 5G UPF for MEC Aplications with DT

Mavenir, in collaboration with MobiledgeX and Deutsche Telekom, have demonstrated and validated the reference design for deploying cloud-native 5G User Plane Function (UPF) to support Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) applications, tailored to each use case need for proximity and performance. The reference design is fully cloud-native, abstracted away from underlying...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Qualcomm reveals R&D efforts to accelerate speed of 5G

Qualcomm has shared details about its latest research milestones and innovations, which the company hopes will help accelerate the development and adoption of 5G technology. The wireless technology giant showcased its over-the-air (OTA) R&D testbeds at MWC 2021 in Barcelona, with the goal of bringing more capacity, wider coverage, and lower latency to mobile operators and devices around the world.
TechnologyLight Reading

Are Globalstar, Anterix, NextNav and Ligado ushering in a new era of 5G?

Earlier this year, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile collectively spent almost $100 billion on C-band spectrum licenses for 5G. Incredibly, all that spending didn't even cover the billions of additional dollars in network equipment that will be necessary to put that spectrum into use. Now, as the dust settles on all...
Internetmobileworldlive.com

Enhanced messaging in the 5G era

PARTNER CONTENT: Mobile operators have an opportunity to tap into the growing interest in omnichannel strategies by investing in new rich media messaging systems powered by 5G technologies to target the lucrative enterprise segment with value-added features. The ability to directly authenticate enterprise messaging traffic also will give operators a...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amdocs Serves 5G Value Plane With Full Range Of Monetization Solutions Enabling Service Providers To Play Central Role In 5G Ecosystem

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced its integrated set of charging and policy functions, managed by a central catalog, to serve the 5G Value Plane, allowing service providers to play a central role in the emerging 5G, cloud and edge ecosystem.