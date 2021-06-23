Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation Raises $190,000, Awards $83,000 In Scholarships To Eight Graduating Senior L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Mentees And Recognizes Three L.A.M.P. Mentees Selected As Boulé Scholars

PASADENA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 29, 2021, the eve of the 100 th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre, and weeks before Juneteenth became a federal holiday, the Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation raised more than $190,000 at its 16 th Annual L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Scholarship Celebration. At this virtual event, eight African American male high school graduating seniors (the L.A.M.P. Class of 2021) were honored and awarded $83,500 in scholarships to assist in their college matriculation. This year history was made as three graduates were named Boulé Scholars, the country's highest level of distinction awarded by the oldest Black Greek-lettered fraternal organization, Sigma Pi Phi (The Boulé). Jacobs Engineering Group (international technical professional services firm), City First-Broadway Bank (the nation's largest Black-led bank), and Fox Rothschild LLP (national full service law firm) highlighted the notable underwriting sponsors of this year's Scholarship Celebration.

"The 8 scholars of the 2021 L.A.M.P. Class are truly establishing themselves as the best of the best." - Ramsey Jay, Jr.

The graduating Boulé Scholars are Ryan Houston (California State Polytechnic University), Chase Johnson, ( Hampton University), and Marcus Powe ( University of San Diego). The other graduates are George Bhimji, IV ( Los Angeles Community College), Tyler Johnson ( American University), Ethan Monroe ( University of San Francisco), Dylan Wilson ( California State University, Northridge), and London Wright ( University of California, Merced). L.A.M.P. stands for Leadership, Achievement, Management and Professionalism and was designed for the purposes of developing the leadership potential in African American high school males. The L.A.M.P. Class of 2021 continues the program's track record of success as since inception, 100% of L.A.M.P. Mentees who complete the program enroll in a college or university and receive a scholarship.

Sigma Pi Phi Grand Sire Archon, Dwayne M. Murray, delivered the program's keynote address and implored the graduates to hold on to the lesson they were taught in L.A.M.P. as those lessons will make a difference in their lives as they go forward. L.A.M.P. 2010 alumnus, Russell Richey II, provided the alumni remarks in which he encouraged the graduates to stay curious and to always believe in themselves. The program also featured Jeremiah Davis, L.A.M.P. Class of 2022, delivering a passionate spoken word piece about the power of "The Black Family."

During the program the Foundation also presented the inaugural Archon Julius Johnson Community Service Award to Diane Anchundia, Associate Dean for Loans and Outreach at the University of Southern California. For many years, Dean Anchundia has conducted a workshop entitled, How to Fund a College Education, and provided expert counsel on the college financial aid process. Archon Johnson was one of the founders, and served as the first President, of the Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation. He was on the Foundation Board of Directors and was a consistent volunteer in the L.A.M.P. Program until his untimely passing in June 2020.

Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation President, Ramsey Jay, Jr. made the following statement, "The eight scholars of the L.A.M.P. Class of 2021 are truly establishing themselves as the best of the best, in terms of scholarship and leadership, and provide yet another example of the fruitful results emanating from communal advocacy. Together, this distinguished cohort, provides credible evidence of the prevailing mission of The Foundation's Social Action campaign: to improve society, with an emphasis on amplifying the possibility set of the next generation, while simultaneously espousing a higher type of manhood, which is the hallmark of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity."

You can replay this extraordinary Scholarship Ceremony by clicking here.

