Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ferrara's NERDS® Take Home Two New Product Innovation Awards At 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Ferrara's NERDS® innovations were named as winners of the "Most Innovative New Product" awards from the National Confectioners Association's (NCA) 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis. Announced during the awards ceremony on Tuesday, June 22, NERDS Gummy Clusters were selected as the winner for "Best in Show" for its transformational, dual-texture and flavor profile, while NERDS Candy Corn received the top accolades in "Seasonal - Candy & Snacks" for its distinctive innovation that features a NERDS candy flavored shell surrounding a Candy Corn with a soft and chewy NERDS fruity center.

The Most Innovative New Product Awards bring in retail and category thought leaders who represent 85 percent of the confectionery and snack category, evaluating more than 300 innovations and recognizing 55 products across 11 categories, including the Best in Show and Seasonal awards. Each product is evaluated based innovation, taste, packaging and ability to sell.

"Ferrara's NERDS brand continues to breakthrough in the market, with transformational innovations that embrace consumer trends, while perfectly embodying the unique spirit of the brand - all celebrating the notion of being better together," said Greg Guidotti, General Manager, Sugar at Ferrara. "Our NERDS brand is on fire! We have already seen incredible in-market momentum and immense love from consumers with NERDS Gummy Clusters. And, we look forward to bringing the unique multiple texture and flavor profile we're known for to the Halloween season with NERDS Candy Corn."

NERDS Gummy ClustersWinner of the Sweets & Snacks 2021 "Best in Show" Award, Gummy Clusters just launched in July 2020 and became a key innovation within the category for its key features - mini-Rainbow NERDS surrounding and accentuating a fruity gummy center. Each brightly colored piece offers a cluster of crunchy, tangy, mini-Rainbow NERDS with a delightful, fruity gummy center that provides fans a fun-to-eat, dual-texture treat.

NERDS Gummy Clusters Availability Available in the NERDS Rainbow flavor, NERDS Gummy Clusters are available Nationwide now in five sizes: 3 oz Value Peg; SRP $1.00 / 3 oz Theater Box; SRP $1.29 / 3 oz Share Pack; SRP $1.89 5 oz Peg Bag; SRP $2.49 / 8 oz Standup Bag; SRP $3.49

NERDS Candy CornFerrara, the #1 Manufacturer in Non-Chocolate Halloween Candies and the leader in Candy Corn, will launch NERDS Candy Corn in July of this year. Winner of the Sweets & Snacks 2021 "Seasonal Award," this mouth-watering innovation features a one-of-a-kind eating experience. Each piece has a NERDS candy flavored shell surrounding a soft and chewy NERDS fruity center. Each Candy Corn piece contains a center with two flavors and two colors, a hallmark of the NERDS brand.

NERDS Candy Corn AvailabilityAvailable in six different flavor mash-ups, NERDS Candy Corn will be available Nationwide starting July 15 in five sizes: 8 oz; SRP $1.99 / Dollar Tree 4 oz; SRP $1.00 / Drug Stores 10 oz; SRP $3.49 / Target 15 oz; SRP $2.99 / Walmart 11 oz; SRP $2.28

"When you know who you are, know your consumer and have innovation woven into the DNA of your business, you have a winning combination," closed Guidotti.

To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the NERDS product portfolio, visit www.nerdscandy.com and follow @NerdsCandy on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more information about the Sweets & Snacks Expo, visit www.sweetsandsnacks.com.

About NERDS: NERDS is the playful and fun-to-eat candy with a variety of delicious, crunchy, chewy and gummy options: Original NERDS including the iconic dual-flavored box, NERDS Ropes, Big Chewy NERDS… and now NERDS Gummy Clusters. The original iconic box couples two complementary flavors with dual chambers, allowing candy lovers to pour out perfectly imperfect pieces of pure delight. NERDS Ropes give fans a chewy, fruity string packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS, and Big Chewy NERDS and Sour Big Chewy NERDS have a crunch that surrounds a chewy center. The new NERDS Gummy Clusters have tangy, crunchy, mini-NERDS clustered around a sweet gummy center for a poppable tasty bite.

About Ferrara:Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group.  Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at  www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contacts Courtney Pischke, Ferrara courtney.pischke@ferrarausa.com

Gabby Toro-Rosa, Golin gtoro-rosa@golin.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ferraras-nerds-take-home-two-new-product-innovation-awards-at-2021-sweets--snacks-expo-301318319.html

SOURCE Ferrara

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
722
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Innovation#Halloween Candy#Snacks#Nca#The Sweets Snacks 2021#Nationwide#Srp#Theater Box#Twitter#The Sweets Snacks Expo#Ferrara Ferrara#The Ferrero Group#North American#Black Forest#Red Hots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Instagram
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
pymnts

With At-Home Snacking In Jeopardy, Ferrara Woos Shoppers With ‘Space Jam’ Partnership

Snack food consumption surged during the height of the pandemic — after all, shoving a handful of gummy worms into your mouth may not solve the impending doom, but it sure can distract you for a moment. Now, however, as consumers begin to return to their daily lives and optimism rises, snack food brands are challenged to find ways to retain the customers they gained during the lockdown.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ferrero North America Announces Innovations And Initiatives Across Its Brand Portfolio At Sweets & Snacks Expo

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero North America, part of the global confectionery company Ferrero Group, is showcasing new products and initiatives coming to the U.S. at the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo, the confectionery and snack industry event sponsored by the National Confectioners Association taking place June 23-25 in Indianapolis.
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

Crunchy fruit? The top trends at the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo

First, to answer reader questions from last week, when I detailed all the new candy and snacks about to hit the market: the Savor Street Grain-Free Pretzels, made from cassava, taste like real pretzels. Or maybe it’s just that the taste of salt can mask anything. Either way, if you’re avoiding gluten for whatever reason, these are a good substitute for Rold Gold and their ilk. On the candy side, the Trolli Sour Bursting Crawlers are very sour. The bursting effect was not as dramatic as I’d hoped, though. And here are even more products you can expect to find at the grocery store later this year and beyond.
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

Two EZVIZ products win Red Dot Awards for innovative, user-driven designs tailored for modern smart homes

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- EZVIZ, a global leading brand in smart home security, is honored to receive two Red Dot Product Design awards for its Smart Home Sensor Kit and Smart Door Lock. Both products blend advanced security technologies with sleek, modern design, and exceed expectations for a convenient and connected lifestyle. Looking more like decorative accessories, the Sensor Kit and Door Lock fit in easily with any household, offering extremely simple setup and multi-layered home protection through well-thought-out features.
Real EstateDaily Inter Lake

Selling home, sweet home

My brothers and I gathered on our computer screens via Zoom a couple of weeks ago to begin the arduous task of deciding what to do with our 350-acre farm in Minnesota. The land and accompanying homestead dating back to 1882 have been in a life estate for many years, and more or less in legal limbo until our mother passed away. Now that she has passed, we’re faced with making the decisions about how to move forward.
MakeupPosted by
TheStreet

Introducing The New Eye Essentials Bundle From Younique

DALLAS, July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched June 1st, 2021, the three-piece Younique Eye Essentials Bundle includes a liquid eye shadow, mascara, and eyeliner. The Eye Essentials Bundle is designed to provide options and it includes the choice of one of the MOODSTRUCK liquid shadow shades; DIP & DRAW eyeliner or MOODSTRUCK PRECISION pencil eyeliner, and the selection of MOODSTRUCK EPIC 4D one-step fiber mascara or MOODSTRUCK EPIC twisted mascara.The Eye Essentials Bundle offers something unique to cosmetic users, allowing for customization of the three full-size eye essentials for a personalized makeup bundle at a discounted price point.MOODSTRUCK liquid shadow offers fantastic coverage in a spectrum of colors from matte pale pink to deep raspberry red with a pearlescent finish to darker olive-brown with a golden pearl finish. The MOODSTRUCK liquid shadow can be applied as a standalone product or combined with other traditional eyeshadows.Younique MOODSTRUCK PRECISION pencil eyeliner is ideal for creating the perfect smokey eye look, and the DIP & DRAW eyeliner is ideal for those finer lines for a perfect finish and bolder designs for a more daring look.Younique mascara ensures that your lashes are not overlooked. MOODSTRUCK EPIC 4D one-step fiber mascara creates falsie-rivaling long lashes with a perfectly curved brush. MOODSTRUCK EPIC Twisted Mascara is all about definition with two brushes that define every lash!Allowing cosmetic lovers to create custom combinations from their top-selling eye makeup line, the Eye Essentials bundle can be built with matte or satin finishes, bright or muted colors, business, or casual color palettes, and is suitable for both pencil and liquid liner lovers.The new Eye Essentials Bundle offers quality cosmetics that provide professional-level results and that are easy to use for cosmetic lovers of all skill levels.Built on a foundation of family, Younique was founded in September 2012 by brother and sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft. Since its founding, Younique has made it its mission to empower, uplift, and validate women worldwide by providing high quality, ethically produced cosmetics, and through the creation of the Younique Foundation.The Younique Foundation devotes itself to supporting female survivors of child sexual abuse and helping them to realize their full worth and potential. In 2019 alone, through donations of 10% of all sales to child sexual abuse survivors, Younique has enabled 902 women to attend the healing Haven Retreat, the creation of 40 support groups worldwide, and the production of 110 videos to bring awareness to the impact of childhood sexual abuse.Younique is also known for their dedication to ethical cosmetic production as evidenced through their animal testing promise - they do not condone animal testing and only work with manufacturers that share their values. Eli GreenDigital Marketing ManagerGood Guy News5468278214 eli@goodguynews.com.
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

Krystal Unveils New Restaurant Prototype In Atlanta Hometown

ATLANTA, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal Restaurants LLC , the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, announced today the unveiling of its new restaurant prototype. The new location will be built in the brand's hometown, within minutes of its Atlanta headquarters. This new design combines a sleek contemporary interior and exterior with interactive lighting that caters to consumers' on-the-go dining desire. Design elements include "grab and go" pick up and take out, as well as more prominent and more efficient drive-thrus. Functional highlights of the prototype include a more streamlined kitchen and enhanced brand identity through soft and hardscape design elements.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

G1 Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced the grant of inducement stock options exercisable for an aggregate of 80,400 shares of G1's common stock to eight employees under the G1 Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Inducement Plan"). The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the new employee's becoming an employee of G1 in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Someone save me from this nightmare’: TikToker reveals 5-star Airbnb listing is actually ‘hoarder’s house’

Airbnb has “betrayed” one TikToker’s trust after the listing she booked turned out to be a “hoarder’s house.”. The TikToker, who goes by Phoenicopterus Ruber or @phoenruber on the platform, shared pictures of a bed and breakfast that was supposedly listed on the Airbnb website and then compared them to what she actually found. The TikTok has received over 134,000 views.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Ferrero Scion raises bet on sugary foods for $35 billion fortune

The low-profile billionaire behind the maker of Nutella spread and Ferrero Rocher chocolates is busy carving out an empire of comfort foods, seemingly less governed by the health and nutrition trend that’s gripped his bigger rivals. Giovanni Ferrero’s plan to buy U.K. cookie maker Burton’s Biscuit Co. and a recent...
DrinksPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
Agriculturevegnews.com

This Startup Raised $1 Million to Make Honey That’s Actually Vegan

Delaware-based startup The Single Origin Food Co (Sofco) recently secured $1.1 million in seed funding to expand the growth and availability of its signature product, Vegan Un-Honey. Made with only natural plant-based ingredients and fortified with organic flower pollen, it delivers a new superfood alternative to traditional honey without disrupting the lives of honey bees. The company and its investors believe this innovative product is poised to disrupt the food industry.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

North America B2B E-Commerce Platform Market will touch a new level in upcoming year with Top Key players like KIBO Software, Inc., Magneto IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Salesforce.com, Inc., Shopify Inc.

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "North America B2B E-Commerce Platform Market" Analysis, North America B2B E-Commerce Platform market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the North America B2B E-Commerce Platform industry. With the classified North America B2B E-Commerce Platform market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market Report 2021-2028

DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Cakes & Pastries, Cookies), Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Club Stores), Region (North America, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global gluten-free baking mixes market...
LifestyleFast Company

OXO and REI’s new line of outdoor cookware is designed for camping

Stoke the coals: OXO, the 30-year-old housewares brand known for its ergonomics and accessibility, has teamed up with REI on the OXO Outdoor collection, which redesigns 10 of the company’s core products for outdoor use. To create the collection, OXO surveyed campers of varying experience, its sister brand Hydro Flask,...
Economydrugstorenews.com

Roar Organic launches revamped formulations

Roar Organic has revamped the recipe for its line of beverages. The company announced that its drinks are now infused with such vitamins B5, B12, C, A and E, as well as electrolytes from coconut water. In addition, the Bethlehem, Pa.-based company decided to make its packaging more sustainable by...