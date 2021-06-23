NY Mets: My all-time favorite Mets gift came unexpectedly

My favorite New York Mets gift came almost on accident. It was not bought for me. All it took was running into an old baseball coach, and it gave me some of my best memories. Back in 2015, my junior year of high school, I was playing a baseball tournament in Florida for Spring Break that was in the Port St. Lucie area. The tournament was from Thursday-Sunday, and all kinds of people would show up to the fields to watch us play.