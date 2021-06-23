Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NY Mets: My all-time favorite Mets gift came unexpectedly

By Keith Jacobs
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy favorite New York Mets gift came almost on accident. It was not bought for me. All it took was running into an old baseball coach, and it gave me some of my best memories. Back in 2015, my junior year of high school, I was playing a baseball tournament in Florida for Spring Break that was in the Port St. Lucie area. The tournament was from Thursday-Sunday, and all kinds of people would show up to the fields to watch us play.

risingapple.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

103K+
Followers
294K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
David Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNew Jersey Herald

NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Sunday afternoon lineups

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play the final game of their four-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY and on the MLB Network nationally. Sports Betting:Phillies at Mets odds, picks...
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets: 3 bold and way too early trade deadline predictions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 08: A detailed view of the bat wieghts and pine tar rag belonging to the New York Mets sitting in the bat rack prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on July 8, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

So You Think You Know The Mets: All-Time OPS Leaders

What a weekend it was for Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who blasted three homers Sunday to give him five in the final two games of the series against the Mets. Schwarber now has 18 homers on the season and he improved his OPS to .843. That’s gotta be in the top 10, I thought, but it’s not even close.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets can find starting pitcher innings right under their nose

Right as Joey Lucchesi seemed to turn things around, he joined the constantly growing list of injured New York Mets players. The lefty hurler will miss at least 10 days with his IL stint which has many questioning where the Mets can turn next. The timing couldn’t be worse. Three...
MLBPosted by
New York Sports Nation

deGrom’s health could be Mets problem all season

Jacob deGrom will pitch Game 2 of the Mets doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Citi Field. This comes after he left the game against the Chicago Cubs last week with right shoulder soreness. It was the second straight start he was pulled against the San Diego Padres with flexor tendinitis in his right arm.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Jon Lester ties Mets’ greats in all-time win column

Raise your hand if you had the middle of June as the time Jon Lester would win his first game in a Washington Nationals uniform. Yeah, me either. The win, as well as the pitching performance, couldn’t have come at a better time, as the Nationals are trying to claw their way back into the picture in the National League East.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Monday Morning GM: 3 Rockies starting pitchers to consider

Every Monday morning, I make it a point to write about something relating to the New York Mets and transactions of the past, future, or present. Sometimes I’ll look back at trades the team has made with the benefit of hindsight. Other weeks, I’ll propose questions about what will happen next.
MLBrisingapple.com

NY Mets: The case to trade for Kyle Gibson from the Rangers

Like in many of the New York Mets seasons in recent memory, 2021 has been plagued by injuries, with the team missing key players like Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil for long stretches of time, while pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco have yet to pitch in the majors this season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Team deserves more respect from national media

Listen, the New York Mets are not the best team in baseball. Let alone in the National League. After all, they play in a league with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and Milwaukee Brewers. However, the Amazins’ certainly deserve more respect on a...
MLBYardbarker

Mets Getting Reinforcements Back Just in Time To Aid Slumping Offense

As the weather begins to heat up, the Mets bats have become the opposite of the temperate outside- ice cold. They are fresh off losing three out of four games to the lowly Washington Nationals after scoring just 11 total runs over the weekend. They've also been shutout twice in last five games, going 1-5 during this span.
MLBNew York Post

Simulating an all-time modern Subway Series between Yankees, Mets

Well, next weekend we will reach the 25th edition of the Subway Series — something kids growing up in New York in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s dreamed about, something that has become a routine part of the ’90s and beyond thanks to the advent of interleague play. To celebrate,...
MLBriverbender.com

Mets' Alonso joins Angels' Ohtani in All-Star Home Run Derby

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets' Pete Alonso will defend his Home Run Derby title at Coors Field on July 12. Alonso made the announcement Wednesday on his Instagram page. He joins Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels in the derby, held on the night before the All-Star Game.
MLBRealGM

Mets Owner: Time Not Right To Rework Jacob deGrom's Deal

When asked about the possibility of renegotiating Jacob deGrom's contract, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was candid on Sunday. "I don't think it's the right moment. We're focused on this year. Obviously, it's something we're thinking about. Listen, we love Jacob. ... I don't think I could pitch to a 0.54 ERA. He's special," Cohen said.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves announce Wednesday night lineup vs. NY Mets

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves finish up their four-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and on the MLB Network nationally. Kyle Wright (0-0, 4.15) will start for Atlanta, while Tylor Megill...
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

The Nats series against the Mets was “a pivotal series” and the Nats came up big! Now what?

The difference a week makes. We wrote in the State of the Nationals address a week ago that the team would need to take care of business with the Pirates and the Mets in the past week and go 18-9 leading up to the All-Star break to really cement themselves back into the race in the NL East, and they really took care of business going 6-1 this past week. The team was 7 ½ games from 1st place and are now 5.0 back.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets activate one-time All-Star OF Michael Conforto from injured list

The Mets announced a series of roster moves before Wednesday evening’s game against the Braves. As expected, outfielder Michael Conforto has been activated from the injured list. He is in Wednesday night’s lineup, hitting third while playing right field. Right-handers Tylor Megill (previously reported) and Corey Oswalt have been officially selected to the roster. (Andy Martino of SNY reported that Oswalt would be promoted before the official announcement.)
MLBObserver-Dispatch

Brandon Nimmo: Here's when the NY Mets OF is expected to return

NEW YORK — The Mets should soon get another starter back in their lineup. Manager Luis Rojas on Friday said outfielder Brandon Nimmo is expected to return next week. The Mets don't have an exact date, though, because they want to see his rehab assignment play out. The key with...
MLBtimestelegram.com

NY Mets: Here's the latest on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco

NEW YORK — Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco doesn't seem particularly close to returning to the mound, but Saturday marked an important step in his journey. Carrasco (hamstring) was scheduled to throw a modified bullpen session at Citi Field, Mets manager Luis Rojas said. He wasn't going to throw of the full slope, but would hurl the ball from a point just below the mound.