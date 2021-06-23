Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Veterinarians, engineers team up to treat cancer

Augusta Free Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A dynamic collaboration between researchers in the veterinary college’s new Animal Cancer Care and Research Center and Virginia Tech’s Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics has attracted substantial funding for a unique approach to treating osteosarcoma, a notoriously painful and aggressive bone cancer that primarily afflicts large-breed dogs, children, and adolescents.

augustafreepress.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Liver Cancer#Clinical Research#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Oncologic#Alaskan#Sci Fi#Cancer Research Alliance#The American Kennel Club#The Animal Cancer Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancerhealthnewshub.org

Virtual Visits Now Bring The Entire Esophageal Cancer Team Right to You

A new cancer diagnosis is scary, emotional and logistically complicated for patients. Hartford HealthCare’s Digestive Health team is committed to streamlining those logistics, which can help relieve some of the stress and fear as well. Esophageal cancer virtual visits, scheduled to launch soon, will bring together the entire medical team...
CancerPosted by
Benzinga

Iovance Biotherapeutics' TIL Therapy Achieves ORR Of 21.4% In Pre-Treated Lung Cancer Patients

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) has announced clinical data for its tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy LN-145 in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC). The cohort enrolled patients that had progressed on prior immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy, including patients with oncogene-driven tumors who received prior tyrosine kinase inhibitor...
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

Austin lab finds potential cancer breakthrough

A local research lab founded by a former Hormel Institute scientist has found a potential breakthrough in treating a condition that is an effect of cancer and plays a major part in many deaths. Dr. Zoltan Kiss, chief science officer and founder of Zoltan Laboratories in Austin, has found a...
CancerNewswise

The hunt to find causes and treatments for deadly childhood cancer

Newswise — Australian researchers and oncologists have been awarded $2.4 million to investigate the causes and treatments for neuroblastoma, the deadliest and most common solid tumour in children under the age of five. Associate Professor Yeesim Khew-Goodall and Associate Professor Quenten Schwarz from the University of South Australia and SA...
CancerHerald Community Newspapers

Diagnosing and Treating HER2 Positive Advanced Gastric Cancer

(Family Features) Gastric cancer, which typically occurs when cancer cells form in the lining of the stomach, is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and fourth–leading cause of cancer death, according to the World Health Organization. According to the American Cancer Society, in the U.S., it is estimated that 26,560 new cases of gastric cancer were diagnosed in 2021 and more than 11,000 people died from the disease.Gastric cancer more commonly affects men over age 50.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Clinical trial demonstrates safety of new approach to treat invasive kidney cancer

A new approach using precisely targeted, high-dose radiation to treat invasive kidney cancer proves safe, based on a clinical trial by the UT Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center's kidney cancer program. The study, published in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology*Biology*Physics, could offer new hope for patients with a historically dismal condition.
CancerNews-Medical.net

New immunotherapy treatment for cancer patients is more effective and less dangerous

Cell toxicity during immunotherapy is a major limitation to cancer treatment, but researchers are now able to isolate harmful cell reactions with a renewed potential to offer treatment without side effects. Improving effectiveness whilst minimizing secondary effects of immunotherapy. Despite immunotherapy rapidly advancing the field of cancer treatment, inflammatory reactions...
Cancerwusf.org

Moffitt Cancer Center Awarded $10.2 Million Grant For Lung Cancer Research

The Moffitt Cancer Center has received a $10.2 million grant for lung cancer research. The grant came from the National Cancer Institute to support the research of Moffitt’s Lung Cancer Metabolism Working Group. The group is working on four projects to develop new kinds of lung cancer therapies. The research...
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

Very first patient receives cancer vaccine

After proving itself against COVID-19, will message RNA (mRNA) technology revolutionise vaccines and treatments for various diseases such as influenza, HIV and cancer? This is the hope expressed by many researchers in recent months, given the formidable effectiveness of the serums developed to combat the spread of Sars-CoV-2. Building on...
Cancertargetedonc.com

SHP2 Inhibitors Open the Door to Treat KRAS-Mutant Cancers

Agents that inhibit SHP2 attack cancer cells in a way that is distinct from other therapies, and data showing the potential efficacy of such therapies, are fueling more research. Could SHP2, which plays a role in both tumor and immune cell signaling, be the next target of effective treatments for...
ScienceEurekAlert

Engineered yeast probiotic developed to treat inflammatory bowel disease

The world of microbes living in the human gut can have far-reaching effects on human health. Multiple diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), are tied to the balance of these microbes, suggesting that restoring the right balance could help treat disease. Many probiotics -- living yeasts or bacteria -- that are currently on the market have been optimized through evolution in the context of a healthy gut. However, in order to treat complex diseases such as IBD, a probiotic would need to serve many functions, including an ability to turn off inflammation, reverse damage and restore the gut microbiome. Given all of these needs, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital have developed a "designer" probiotic -- a thoughtfully engineered yeast that can induce multiple effects for treating IBD. Preclinical results from their work are published in Nature Medicine.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Team Identifies Genetic Marker Associated With Aggressive Childhood Cancer

An international study, involving Newcastle University, UK, has for the first time found a genetic marker in tumours from patients with high-risk neuroblastoma. Research, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, has identified that alterations in the neuroblastoma's ALK (anaplastic lymphoma kinase) gene are associated with a significantly poorer prognosis for children with high-risk disease.
Corsicana, TXCorsicana Daily Sun

AGARWAL: Immunotherapy: Fighting cancer from within

In the fight against cancer, chemotherapy and radiation have been the primary treatment options for decades, and a significant amount of research has focused on making these more effective. But what if we could give the body’s immune system the boost it needs to fight cancer the way it would fight another disease? Thanks to advances in medical technology, research, and a better understanding of the human immune system, it’s possible to do just that.
Cancercontagionlive.com

Majority of Cancer Patients Respond to COVID-19 Vaccination

94% of the participants in the study developed COVID-19 antibodies. A recent study conducted by investigators from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, in collaboration with Mays Cancer Center and the University of Geneva, has demonstrated that nearly all cancer patients developed a good immune response to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines 3 to 4 weeks after their second dose.
CancerMedicalXpress

Paving the way for cancer treatments with fewer side effects

In recent years, immunotherapy has revolutionized the field of cancer treatment. However, inflammatory reactions in healthy tissues frequently trigger side effects that can be serious and lead to the permanent discontinuation of treatment. This toxicity is still poorly understood and is a major obstacle to the use of immunotherapy. Scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, and Harvard Medical School have succeeded in establishing the differences between deleterious immune reactions and those targeting tumor cells. While the immune mechanisms are similar, the cell populations involved are different. This work, published in the journal Science Immunology, could lead to better targeted, more effective, and less dangerous treatments for cancer patients.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers seek to find a cure for the deadliest solid tumor in children

Australian researchers and oncologists have been awarded $2.4 million to investigate the causes and treatments for neuroblastoma, the deadliest and most common solid tumor in children under the age of five. Associate Professor Yeesim Khew-Goodall and Associate Professor Quenten Schwarz from the University of South Australia and SA Pathology's Centre...
Covington, LANOLA.com

Free cancer screenings coming up

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Covington will provide free colorectal screening kits and breast cancer screenings on two days in July. Discovering cancers in their earliest stage through screenings can help lead to better outcomes, making it extremely important to get screened. Breast cancer screenings and colorectal screening kits...
CancerPosted by
The Motley Fool

Up 1,100%, This Cancer-Fighting Stock Has Room To Run

In 2020 alone, almost 10 million people lost their battle against cancer. However, oncology company NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and its new category of cancer treatment is improving the lives of patients. And with 1,100% gains since its IPO, it's also improving investors' lives. If you're afraid that you've missed the boat, here are three reasons why NovoCure could still keep winning.