Greg Sukay Joins Arcutis As Vice President Of Manufacturing And Process Technologies

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Greg Sukay has joined the company as Vice President, Manufacturing and Process Technologies. Mr. Sukay, who brings more than 25 years of experience in biopharmaceutical operations, will oversee Arcutis' external manufacturing and process development for its pipeline of medical dermatology programs.

"We welcome Greg at an exciting time for our company, as we advance closer than ever to bringing our novel products to patients with immune-driven skin disorders," said Frank Watanabe, Arcutis' President and Chief Executive Officer. "With his extensive background in product development, operations, and manufacturing, Greg will be an integral leader as we scale our programs to a commercial stage, especially in preparation for the anticipated launch of topical roflumilast."

Topical roflumilast, Arcutis' lead product candidate, is being studied in cream and foam formulations as a potential transformative treatment for chronic plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

"I am honored to join Arcutis at such a significant stage and to play a role in bringing the company's vision to life," Mr. Sukay said. "Topical roflumilast is just the first example of how we are moving forward with our mission to revitalize the standard of care for dermatological diseases. Through state-of-the-art manufacturing and process development, I look forward to helping bring innovative new therapies to patients in need."

Prior to joining Arcutis, Mr. Sukay spent more than 22 years at Amgen, where he most recently served as Executive Director of Amgen Contract Manufacturing, overseeing a global multi-million dollar contract manufacturing network. He also spent six years as Plant Manager and Executive Director of Amgen Singapore. He holds over 25 years of drug development experience in various roles, including director of process development and principal engineer. Greg earned his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University.

