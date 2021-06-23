Cancel
Greg Sukay Joins Arcutis As Vice President Of Manufacturing And Process Technologies

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Greg Sukay has joined the company as Vice President, Manufacturing and Process Technologies. Mr. Sukay, who brings more than 25 years of experience in biopharmaceutical operations, will oversee Arcutis' external manufacturing and process development for its pipeline of medical dermatology programs.

"We welcome Greg at an exciting time for our company, as we advance closer than ever to bringing our novel products to patients with immune-driven skin disorders," said Frank Watanabe, Arcutis' President and Chief Executive Officer. "With his extensive background in product development, operations, and manufacturing, Greg will be an integral leader as we scale our programs to a commercial stage, especially in preparation for the anticipated launch of topical roflumilast."

Topical roflumilast, Arcutis' lead product candidate, is being studied in cream and foam formulations as a potential transformative treatment for chronic plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

"I am honored to join Arcutis at such a significant stage and to play a role in bringing the company's vision to life," Mr. Sukay said. "Topical roflumilast is just the first example of how we are moving forward with our mission to revitalize the standard of care for dermatological diseases. Through state-of-the-art manufacturing and process development, I look forward to helping bring innovative new therapies to patients in need."

Prior to joining Arcutis, Mr. Sukay spent more than 22 years at Amgen, where he most recently served as Executive Director of Amgen Contract Manufacturing, overseeing a global multi-million dollar contract manufacturing network. He also spent six years as Plant Manager and Executive Director of Amgen Singapore. He holds over 25 years of drug development experience in various roles, including director of process development and principal engineer. Greg earned his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University. About ArcutisArcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis' robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company's lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to revitalize the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including, among others, statements regarding the potential for roflumilast to revolutionize the standard of care in plaque psoriasis and other inflammatory dermatological conditions. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in the clinical development process and regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory filings, and our ability to defend our intellectual property. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 16, 2021, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Investor and Media Contact: ir@arcutis.com

