Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oracle Commits To Powering Its Global Operations With Renewable Energy By 2025

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oracle expanded its commitment to sustainability by pledging to power its global operations, both its facilities and its cloud, with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

"Relying on renewable energy is an important step toward a more sustainable future," said Oracle Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz. "Oracle will always make its biggest impact on the environment by providing customers with technology that enables them to reduce their carbon footprint, but this new goal reflects the shared values of our customers, partners and investors."

Oracle's latest renewable energy goal builds on its existing sustainability priorities, including:

  • Clean cloud:Oracle maintains its goal of achieving 100% renewable energy use at all next-generation Oracle Cloud regions by 2025.
  • Hardware recycling: Continuing its efforts to reduce e-waste, in FY20, Oracle collected 2.5 million pounds of retired hardware assets, of which 99.6% was either reused or recycled.
  • Reducing waste: Oracle has decreased the amount of waste sent to landfill at Oracle-owned buildings by 25% on a square foot basis since 2015.
  • Responsible sourcing: By 2025, Oracle's expects 100% of its key suppliers to have an environmental program in place.

Oracle's European Cloud regions are already powered with 100% renewable energy, and Oracle has 51 offices around the world using 100% renewable energy.

"Renewable energy is critical to tackling climate change and helping us move to a cleaner, greener future," said UK Business & Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. "Oracle's ambitious pledge today will ensure it is going further and faster to reach a sustainable future, and inspiring other businesses around the world to be more environmentally-friendly."

"Telenor Group recently set science-based targets to reduce our own emissions by 57% by 2030, and work with our suppliers in order to also reduce our supply chain emissions. It is critical for us that our suppliers share our commitment so we are pleased to see Oracle set a goal to have its operations be powered 100% with renewable energy by 2025," said Cecilie Heuch, EVP and Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Telenor Group.

More details regarding Oracle's focus on sustainability can be found in Oracle's Corporate Citizenship Report.

About OracleOracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (ORCL) - Get Report, please visit us at https://www.oracle.com.

Additional Resources:

  • Read Oracle's Sustainability Matters Blog
  • Learn how Oracle is helping customers reach sustainability goals
  • A Conversation with Oracle's Chief Sustainability Officer, Jon Chorley

TrademarksOracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-commits-to-powering-its-global-operations-with-renewable-energy-by-2025-301317954.html

SOURCE Oracle

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
722
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Safra Catz
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Cloud#Oracle Corporation#Global Operations#European Cloud#Uk Business Energy#Telenor Group#Evp#Oracleoracle#Orcl#Java#Mysql
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Recycling
News Break
Oracle
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HPE acquires Zerto to expand HPE GreenLake cloud data services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zerto in a transaction valued at $374 million. This acquisition expands HPE GreenLake and continues to deliver on HPE Storage’s shift to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. “Data is now the most critical asset,”...
Energy IndustryZacks.com

DTE Energy (DTE) Completes the Spin-Off of DT Midstream

DTE - Free Report) has recently completed the spin-off of its non-utility natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering business, DT Midstream, Inc. Resultantly, DT Midstream is now an independent, publicly-traded company whose shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Jul 1 onward, under the symbol, DTM.
Electronicsaithority.com

Google Nest To Strengthen Its Commitment To Security By Testing Devices Against The ioXt Alliance’s Global Security Standards

Google Nest Will Test and Validate Security Level of Devices Through the IoXt Alliance and Make the Results Publicly Available to Consumers. The ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security, announced that as part of Google Nest’s new security commitments, Nest products released in 2019 or later will use the ioXt Alliance’s global security standards to test and validate their security. Google Nest is prioritizing consumer security and privacy by testing products in its suite of connected home devices against the ioXt Alliance’s rigorous security standards, with more devices to be added later in the year.
Energy IndustryPosted by
UPI News

Marines shut off power, run base with renewable energy

June 30 (UPI) -- A Marine air base successfully tested its independent electric microgrid after external power supplies were deliberately cut off, it said on Wednesday. Marine Corps Air Station Miramar conducted two tests of its Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise this week, a program undertaken by the Pentagon to ensure electricity to military installations in the event of an interruption.
Energy Industryetftrends.com

The Renewable Energy Opportunity in Silver

Silver prices traded slightly lower in the first half of 2021, but the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) can bounce back with assistance from the burgeoning renewable energy industry. A variety of clean energy concepts need silver to run, and that group includes residential and commercial photovoltaic (PV) solar panels...
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

New Report Finds Wholesale Power Markets Key to Accelerating Renewable Energy in the Southeast

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. A new report released today by the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) analyzing power market design features finds that real-time, wholesale energy markets, particularly when paired with regionally planned transmission, are critical to accelerating the growth of renewable energy in the Southeast. The report, Energy Market Design and the Southeast United States, was prepared in coordination with the American Clean Power Association and the Solar Energy Industries Association.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Decentralized Containerized/Packaged Water And Wastewater Treatment Systems Markets 2021-2026: Circular Economy Policies And Renewable Energy Fuel Decentralized Solutions Adoption

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Decentralized Containerized/Packaged Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study provides in-depth analyses of the global decentralized containerized/packaged W&WWT systems market, estimated to record a 7.2% CAGR to reach $7.92 billion by 2026. The...
Energy Industryetftrends.com

The Financial Promise of Renewable Energy ETFs

Renewable energy exchange traded funds were among 2020’s most scintillating thematic offerings before giving way to profit-taking earlier this year. Much of that was attributable to “sell the news” treatment as investors that bid higher on ETFs like the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW). While PBW is down about...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global PC Power Supply Market Profound Growth in Energy Industry 2021 | Top Section Players – Delta, Lite-On, Chicony

The global PC Power Supply Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The PC Power Supply Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global PC Power Supply Manufacturers. PC Power Supply Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire PC Power Supply industry.
Energy Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Estimates Boost in Energy Industry 2021 | Top Section Players – BrightSource Energy, Solar Millennium AG, Abengoa

The global Concentrated Solar Power Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Concentrated Solar Power Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Concentrated Solar Power Manufacturers. Concentrated Solar Power Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Concentrated Solar Power industry.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TechRadar

Renewable energy firm installs its 1,000th offshore wind turbine in UK waters

A landmark moment in UK wind energy was reached this week, when offshore developer Ørsted unveiled the finished construction of its 1,000th turbine in UK waters. This is according to reports which revealed that the turbine itself is a part of the firm’s existing ‘Hornsea Two’ project off the East Yorkshire coast. What’s more, this particular installation was number 16 of what will be 165 Siemens Gamesa turbines at this development – once completed, this will become the world’s leading wind farm.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Schneider Electric Helps Clients Reach Landmark Milestone Of 10,000 MW Advised Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements

Collectively, Schneider Electric's PPA advisory clients have contracted for more than 10,000 megawatts of wind and solar power globally, a volume equivalent to over 300,000,000 metric tons of CO2. Landmark milestone achieved through the support of more than 140 completed corporate PPA transactions since 2014. MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 25, 2021...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Oracle, Amazon make major renewable energy-based announcements

Oracle is giving itself 4 years to be 100% powered by renewable energy while Amazon claims to be world’s largest buyer of renewable energy. This week two large American companies made big claims about their use of renewable energy. Oracle pledged to power its global operations, both its facilities and its cloud, with 100% renewable energy by 2025. Amazon announced several new projects that make it the top corporate buyer of renewable energy in the United States, it said.
Industrydcvelocity.com

EnerSys® Now Offering Advanced, High-Performance Lithium-ion Battery to its Global Power Portfolio

EnerSys® (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, is transforming material handling operations with the addition of high-performance NexSys® iON batteries to its power solution portfolio. Combining the latest lithium-ion chemistry with cost-effective modularity, NexSys® iON batteries are engineered with sustainable Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) large format prismatic cell chemistry that has been heavily researched and built to deliver high energy capacity in a smaller footprint. They are designed to meet Automotive / Rigorous Functional Safety Standard ISO 26262, exceeding customary industrial compliance standards. With modular construction, the power system is precisely engineered according to operational demand, can maintain a high State of Charge (SOC) as a result of its speed of recharge capabilities and can be upsized or downsized as demands change.
Energy Industrycbtnews.com

Amazon leads the way with commitment to 14 more renewable energy projects

Amazon has announced 14 new projects using renewable energy to offset and/or reduce their emissions. The projects are spread across locations in the US, Canada, Spain, and Finland with the objective to accelerate the fulfillment of The Climate Pledge ahead of schedule. It positions Amazon as the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy. The […]
Energy Industryetftrends.com

The Changing World of Renewable Energy Costs

One of the most frequently referenced issues in the renewable energy conversation is costs. When will wind, solar, and other renewables producers bring prices down to a point that they are competitive with or beating out fossil fuels?. For investors considering exchange traded funds, such as the ALPS Clean Energy...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Amazon to source power from new renewable energy projects

Amazon has announced plans to buy power generated by 14 new solar and wind power projects across the US, Spain, Canada and Finland. The latest move is part of the technology giant’s efforts to power all its operations with renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the company’s original target of 2030.