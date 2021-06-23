Cancel
Kadenwood Expands Global Presence With Acquisition Of CBD Wellness Brand Healist Advanced Naturals

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadenwood, a leading plant-based wellness company dedicated to fostering consumer trust and transparency in CBD, announced the acquisition of UK-based CBD wellness brand Healist Advanced Naturals. The partnership expands Kadenwood's premium portfolio of plant-based wellness products focused on all-natural, benefit-driven CBD solutions. The acquisition will allow both companies to scale quickly providing new retail and e-commerce distribution channels to bring high-quality CBD to consumers globally.

Kadenwood has quickly grown to become the largest U.S. supplier of vertically-integrated CBD, setting the industry standard of quality with its proprietary formulas. The company has furthered its mission of normalizing CBD through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, positioning itself as a trusted partner for brands across categories. Healist is one of the newest brands in-market who quickly gained notoriety for its benefit formulations focused on holistic everyday wellness and sustainability practices.

The two companies share a like-minded mission to support each consumer's individual needs with trusted, plant-based wellness products and are backed by leading executives with veteran careers in the CPG space.

Global beauty and wellness company Present Life has sold its pioneering brand Healist to leading US CBD lifestyle company Kadenwood , in order to further democratise access to Healist's innovative and nurturing products. In a simultaneous move Present Life owner The Craftory is investing in Kadenwood thereby creating a new partnership intended to disrupt the industry status quo.

"We're excited to welcome Healist into our portfolio as we look to expand our premium plant-based wellness offerings to consumers globally," said Erick Dickens, Co-Founder and CEO of Kadenwood. "Kadenwood and Healist share important brand values and we believe they complement our current portfolio bringing a new perspective on wellness that is focused on everyday benefit formulations. It's imperative that we lead the way for providing transparent, safe and reliable products to consumers and Healist will help us expand that mission."

"Kadenwood's expertise, full vertical integration and ability to support brands with national advertising is unmatched," said Camillo Pane, Executive Chairman at Present Life. "The exemplary team brings veteran knowledge in the CPG space and provides Healist the support to grow at scale across all channels and markets. We're thrilled to be partnering with them to bring better access and premium products to the global market."

"Healist has deep, strong foundations in consumer insights, and understands Sleep, Calm and Relief like no other CBD brand. We will continue our partnership with this bold CPG challenger brand by investing in Kadenwood, as we view them as the perfect home for Healist," explains Elio Leoni Sceti, Co-Founder & Chief Crafter at The Craftory.

Healist is an innovative wellness brand with benefit-led formulations designed to restore the body's innate capacity to heal and defend against the challenges of modern life. The brand product line is focused on four key benefit areas: calm, relief, sleep and well-being. The brands' pioneering formulations blend efficacious active natural ingredients with U.S grown organic, broad-spectrum hemp extract. Committed to quality and transparency, all Healist products are clean and natural, triple lab-tested, vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and contain 0.00% THC. All Healist products are packaged with sustainable materials including ocean waste plastic, with plans to have 100% of its plastic be Ocean Waste Certified (OWP) by the end of 2021.

For more information on Kadenwood and its products please visit www.kadenwoodbrands.com.

To find out more about The Craftory and Present Life, please contact: thecraftory@sciencemagic.inc or visit TheCraftory.io

For more information on Healist please visit https://healistnaturals.com/

About CBDCBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in cannabis. After tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD) is the second most abundant cannabinoid in the plant and is believed to have many potential therapeutic benefits.

About KadenwoodFounded in 2019, Kadenwood is a privately held consumer products lifestyle company relentlessly focused on shaping CBD into a trusted and safe mainstream wellness category. To drive this mission, Kadenwood is backed by decades of CPG marketing and category innovation expertise and industry-leading, vertically integrated CBD farming to ensure quality CBD oil from seed-to-shelf that contains 0% THC. In 2019, Kadenwood launched its first plant-based branded products under LEVEL SELECT™ in personal care. And in late 2020, Kadenwood launched the Purity Preferred™ Pet business, as well as Purity Organic® hot teas, to add to its portfolio of CBD brands.

About Present LifePresent Life is a global beauty & wellness company that creates and acquires clean, benefit-led brands with no compromise on performance or the planet. All Present Life brands are plant-based, planet-friendly and with proven efficacy, spanning different price points and retail settings.

About HealistFounded in 2020 by Present Life Limited, Healist is led by a diverse team of executives with category-leading expertise in marketing and innovation in the wellness and beauty industry with a mission to bring transparency and credibility to a newly forming category. Already distributed nationally in the US, UK and Brazil, Healist was crafted as a benefit-led brand designed to help defend wellness. All Healist products are clean and natural, triple lab-tested, vegan, cruelty-free, non-GMO and contain 0.00% THC.

About The CraftoryBased in London and San Francisco, The Craftory is a $375M global investment house focused exclusively on amplifying the world's boldest consumer brands. We offer permanent, early stage and growth capital to cause-driven CPG brands that positively impact the categories they serve, society, and the planet. The Craftory is a proud B-Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kadenwood-expands-global-presence-with-acquisition-of-cbd-wellness-brand-healist-advanced-naturals-301318185.html

SOURCE Kadenwood

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
