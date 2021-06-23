Stellar Coffee Ice Cream Shop and Mobile Trailer: GRAND OPENING June 25th!
It’s the perfect time of year for ICE CREAM – and on Friday, June 25th, Green River – that’s exactly what you’re getting!. Stellar Coffee will be celebrating the Grand Opening of the Stellar Coffee Ice Cream Shop and Stellar Coffee Trailer from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with their official ribbon cutting taking place at 5:30 p.m. with the Green River Chamber of Commerce. The new Ice Cream Shop is at 321-1/2 East Flaming Gorge Way.wyo4news.com