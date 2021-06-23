Cancel
Start-up Success For Bp's Manuel Project At Na Kika Platform In Gulf Of Mexico

HOUSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bp today announced a significant milestone with the safe start-up of the Manuel project in the US Gulf of Mexico, the fourth of five major projects expected to be delivered globally in 2021. Manuel includes a new subsea production system for two new wells tied into the Na Kika platform. The wells are expected to boost gross platform production by an estimated 20,100 boe/d.

Starlee Sykes, bp senior vice president Gulf of Mexico and Canada, said:" Manuel is exactly the type of high-value project that is critical to growing our business here in the Gulf of Mexico. bp's focused and resilient hydrocarbons business is a key pillar of our strategy. This start-up is another example of our team's commitment to safe and reliable operations."

The bp-operated wells, drilled to a depth of approximately 21,000 feet, are located southeast of the Na Kika platform, approximately 140 miles off the coast of New Orleans. bp and Shell each hold a 50 percent working interest in the Manuel development.

Ewan Drummond, bp senior vice president of projects, production and operations, said: "Our disciplined investment in Manuel is part of our target to add 900,000 boe/d of production from new projects by the end of 2021. The safe production of resilient hydrocarbons in the basins we know best is core to advancing our strategy to transform into an integrated energy company."

About bpbp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is America's largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting more than 125,000 additional jobs through its business activities. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.

  • Manuel is located on Mississippi Canyon block 520, east of the bp-operated Na Kika platform in 6,625 feet of water.
  • bp is a leading producer in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, operating four production platforms - Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Mad Dog and Na Kika - with a fifth platform, Argos, expected to come online in 2022.
  • bp anticipates growth in its production in the US Gulf of Mexico to more than 400,000 boe/d by the mid-2020s.

Further inquiries:

bp press office, Houston, uspress@bp.com

bp privacy statement : https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/news-and-insights/press-releases/privacy-statement-press.html

Cautionary statement:In order to utilize the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the 'PSLRA'), bp is providing the following cautionary statement. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances - which may relate to one or more of the financial conditions, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'will', 'expects', 'is expected to', 'aims', 'should', 'may', 'objective', 'is likely to', 'intends', 'believes', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'we see' or similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors including the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F under "Risk factors" and in any of our more recent public reports.This document contains references to non-proved resources and production outlooks based on non-proved resources that the SEC's rules prohibit us from including in our filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in our Form 20-F, SEC File No. 1-06262.Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com,or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/start-up-success-for-bps-manuel-project-at-na-kika-platform-in-gulf-of-mexico-301318279.html

SOURCE BP

