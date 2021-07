The industrial era and the power of steel have vastly shaped our societies today. Iron ore is a big part of that. Maybe you’re learning about the history of the region where you live. Perhaps you come from a family of miners. It’s possible that you only know “iron ore” from a Settlers of Catan playing card (a great winter-time board game). But what the heck even is iron ore? That’s a fair thing to be curious about. Keep reading and find out.