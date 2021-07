Baldeo Paswan, 40, died less than 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19. In his small home village of Muradpur Bangra, in the east Indian state of Bihar, his wife and children were devastated by his sudden death and did not know how to begin the cremation procedure. Paswan belonged to the historically oppressed caste community called “untouchables,” and lingering prejudice, coupled with the fear of the coronavirus, made it difficult for them to find anyone to help move the body to the crematorium grounds several miles away. And the family members themselves, mostly uneducated, struggled to find support. They reached out to a COVID-19 assistance call center run by the local government, but no one answered or called them back.