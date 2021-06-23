Cancel
Crafting by Color at the Davenport Public Library Starts Today

By Sean Leary
Wednesday, June 30th at 12:00 pm: Orange Hanging Paper Fish. Wednesday, July 7th at 12:00 pm: Yellow Pineapple Planter. Wednesday, July 14th at 12:00 pm: Green Pea Pod Clay Sculpture. Wednesday, July 21st at 12:00 pm: Blue Bubble Wrap Painting. Wednesday, July 28th at 12:00 pm: Violet Beaded Dragonflies. When...

ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

