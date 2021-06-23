Crafting by Color at the Davenport Public Library Starts Today

“Tails and Tales - 2021 Teen and Tween Summer Reading” begins with official registration on Monday, June 28, and runs through Saturday, August 14. Teens, who are entering the sixth grade through the 12th grade in the fall of 2021, can register on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org for the summer reading program. All that is needed is a good book, a clock, a watch, or a phone to help trace the amount of time that is spent reading. Children will then update their Wandoo Reader profile with the title of the book, and minutes read. The children’s profiles are created when they register on Wandoo Reader. Every time they complete 180 minutes, which amounts to three hours, a ticket will be applied to that week’s drawing. The lucky winner will receive a $10 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. At the end of the summer, all the tickets will go back into a drawing, and one lucky teen will receive a $100 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. The summer reading program is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund.