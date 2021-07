Most of us never would have imagined having to live through a pandemic and having to quarantine like all of us did over the last year. The Disney Parks had to make a ton of changes in order to reopen for the Guests in order to keep everyone safe and follow CDC and state guidelines. Now that things are getting back to normal quickly, most of us are wondering if things will ever go back to the way they were pre-COVID. For now, the answer seems to be no for Disneyland.