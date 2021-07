Gov. Greg Abbott followed through on his threat to veto appropriations for the Texas Legislature. The Governor’s June 18 veto proclamation for Senate Bill 1 eliminates funding for the entire legislative branch of government for the two-year budget that begins Sept. 1. Vetoed funding totals $410.4 million in All Funds and $410.2 million in General Revenue Funds. If funding is not restored, lay-offs of staff in both chambers and at legislative agencies that provide essential support during the legislative session, like the Texas Legislative Council and the Legislative Budget Board, will occur. For a complete list of all legislative agencies affected by this veto, see the veto proclamation for SB 1.