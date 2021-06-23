Analysis: Economics are likely no friend to prospect of a Bally Sports app

The idea of over-the-top direct-to-consumer sports streaming packages is much desired by many cord-cutters, but American networks have been reluctant to fully take that leap. Yes, more and more sports programming is winding up on DTC platforms, including ESPN+, Peacock, DAZN, and more, but there’s a lot that’s still not there. With ESPN, for example, there’s currently no way to buy content from their TV networks outside of a multichannel bundle (be that with a virtual MVPD like Sling or with a traditional MVPD like cable or satellite), a contrast to Canada where both major TV sports networks can be purchased over-the-top. Another prominent hole is with regional sports networks, and that had many people intrigued by Sinclair’s plan (first announced in December, spelled out in more detail last month and this month around their fundraising endeavors) to offer their Bally Sports RSNs (formerly the Fox Sports RSNs) direct-to-consumer. But the path there may have more hurdles ahead, especially now that some distributor pushback has become public.