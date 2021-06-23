Popular Music School Opens 3rd Location In Pleasantville

“I grew up in Pleasantville and when this space became available through my dear family friend, Sam Archie, I immediately jumped at it,” said Carol. Carol attended the Pleasantville schools’ grades K-12 and is fondly remembered as a star vocalist and pianist in the school district and as a former coordinator of music at Holy Innocents Church. She has been President of Pleasantville Music Theatre for the last 10+ years, keeping well-rooted in Pleasantville activities. The couple presently resides in Ossining, NY, which is central to their 3 locations.