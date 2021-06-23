Cancel
Environment

Hot and more humid Wednesday, stormy the rest of the week

By Matt Serwe
KETV.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt could feel like 100 degrees for a couple hours Wednesday afternoon. Storms develop overnight, and several rounds are possible through the weekend. Meteorologist Matt Serwe has your latest Weather Now forecast.

