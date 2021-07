On the morning of June 20, I revved up my candy-apple red Harley and led a caravan of over a dozen rainbow-decorated vehicles for the first-annual Pride Drive 135. People cheered and waved from the side of the highway in Gunnison, Almont and Crested Butte. I laughed at the blaring horns and shouts of jubilation behind me at the same time as tears blew from my cheeks. This was my first Pride parade ever, and we were (for the most part) welcomed warmly by our community. It started as a last-minute idea after the screening of “But I’m a Cheerleader”—the first film in the Pride Film Series shown at the Crested Butte Center for the Arts. A handful of us set in motion a plan after learning about Crested Butte Community School’s Sexuality and Gender Acceptance group (SAGA) that boasts a whopping 18 student members.