Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

New Sounds Of Peru Playlist #17

By Ana Claudia Bendezu
soundsandcolours.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s still very tense here in Peru. We’ve gone through the most chaotic elections in the last 20 years, and again, a member of the Fujimori family is the one keeping us from continuing with our lives normally [at the time of writing Pedro Castillo had the most votes in the presidential runoff, with rival Keiko Fujimori claiming election fraud and for the vote to be annulled]. Now not only can the elected president not start with the transition into his mandate, but we’re also feeling the pressure from European countries to denounce electoral fraud that did not happen. Can the ex-colonies find democratic solutions for themselves without intervention from the colonisers, please? Why are you so obsessed with us?

soundsandcolours.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keiko Fujimori
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcloud#Election Fraud#The Playlist#European#Peruvian#Frech#Volc N Xxx#Daemonium Los Outsaiders#La Pena Negra Valencia#Camino De La#Nos Vamos#Latin American#Inbox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Remix
News Break
Music
Related
Musicsoundsandcolours.com

RARO 16: Nochi

André Campos Romero is a musician and producer from San José, Costa Rica, known best under the moniker Nochi. Besides producing and performing, the Costa Rican is also co-founder of Deep Underground Beats, an Artist Agency based in San Jose that, during its 11-year existence, has tirelessly pushed CR’s unique and multifarious electronic sounds. Performing live and blending acoustic instrumentation within his DJ sets, scene linchpin Nochi weaves distinct musical genres, stretching towards a singular yet comprehensive Latin American roots sound. Within the spectrum of Nochi’s multicoloured music, one might hear shades of cumbia and footwork, dub and deep-tech, traditional African rhythms and native Latin dance tradition. For today’s Raro Mixtape, though, Romero presents an hour rooted in calipso.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Brand New Jazz Sounds

All new releases from around the World of Jazz. A new mini-album by The Near Jazz Experience highlights the band's hypnotic improv grooves, salutes a pop hero and explores new ground in the shape of electronic beats and live sound manipulation. Pianist Ray Gallon's debut recording arrives after more than three decades of him plying his trade on stages and in studios around the world with the crème-de-la-crème of jazz. A ground-breaking album from guitarist Rene Lussier who is one of the leading figures in the innovative Quebec music scene. The first recording by the grouping of pedal steel prodigy Susan Alcorn, saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock, and noise cellist Leila Bordreuil. The third album from Alchemy Sound Project, a collective in which five esteemed composers and bandleaders form a potent ensemble greater than the sum of its parts. Mårten Landström interprets the sublime Alan Hovhaness Folkish Piano Works. The latest project by the stimulating modern jazz quartet Madre Vaca is no less than the musical depiction of the four elements of the world. The third full length album by Sound Prints, co-led by Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas, includes ten new compositions by the co-leaders and features Lawrence Fields, Linda May Han Oh and Joey Baron.
Musicedmidentity.com

Ternion Sound Teams Up with Bass Music’s Finest on New EP

Ternion Sound brings the heat with four stunning collaborations on DUPLOC043, the latest to land on the renowned imprint. As concerts come back in force, Minnesota-based trio Ternion Sound has established themselves as a can’t-miss act. The “three-headed beast” of bass music first connected at the 2016 edition of Infrasound, where they played an impromptu b2b2b under their own aliases. Since then, they have dazzled bass music fans around the world with music that pushes sonic boundaries while paying homage to the genre’s roots. Their success is well-documented: they’ve released music on labels like Deep Dark & Dangerous, Artikal, and Chestplate, and made appearances at renowned festivals like The Untz and Croatia’s Outlook Music Festival.
Jersey City, NJnjarts.net

New tunes from NJ artists for the sounds of summer

School’s out, summer’s officially here, and it’s time to head to the beach or mountains or just chill at home for a well-deserved staycation. Whatever your plans, you’ll need some new tunes, and an eclectic mix of Hudson County artists is happy to oblige. JUNE & THE PUSHAS Jersey City’s soul/hip-hop trio June & The Pushas have released their magnum opus, “The Great Reset: anxiety or anticipation,” a 14-track extravaganza showcasing the low-key vocals of frontman Junestar Mr. Blackman and collaborations with a bevy of local rappers including Brav Divi, Wyme, CF, and Dontique Mangual (who gets p…
Musicthis song is sick

Equanimous Showcases Worldly Sound On Hypnotizing New Single “Good Times”

Blissful bass music producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist, Equanimous, has been on our radar for the last few months with his signature chilled out euphoric sound. His ability to intertwine beautiful melodies with deep bass and creative rhythmic beats is something to behold and his newest single, “Good Times,” continues right where he left off.
Musicwosu.org

New Works For Choir and Guitar Create A Distinctive Sound World

Voices past and present resound in a recording of new works for choir and guitar ensemble. The Singing Guitar features new works by four acclaimed contemporary composers – Nico Muhly, Reena Esmail, Kile Smith and Craig Hella Johnson – performed by the Austin-based choral ensemble Conspirare, the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, the Texas Guitar Quartet, the Austin Guitar Quartet and cellist Douglas Harvey. It was released last week by Delos.
World94.1 Duke FM

South Korean band SEVENTEEN show more mature sound in new EP

(Reuters) – K-pop stars SEVENTEEN say their latest EP “Your Choice” and lead single “Ready to Love” show off a more mature concept and sound but the motivations behind their music remain the same. Formed in 2015 in South Korea, the band has racked up more than 2 billion streams...
Musicvinylmeplease.com

Matthew Dear Revisits an Old Project to Uncover New Sounds

Every week, we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is Matthew Dear’s Preacher’s Sigh & Potion: Lost Album. It’s easy to become passive spectators of our own lives, as habits slowly form and become a source of comfort. We often cling to habits and what we know, because the alternative means an unwelcome tap on the shoulder in the form of a disrupted norm. However, in some cases, the disruption is welcomed — embraced, even — like when you were young and the overnight clouds of snow meant an extra hour of sleep before bundling up and rushing off to school.
Musicflaunt.com

HONNE | Collaborating With Pink Sweat$, Their New Sound & Goals

HONNE stands for a Japanese word (本音) meaning "true feelings,” which is exactly the type of energy the British duo brings in their music. Hailing from London, the electro-soul pair composed of Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher have established themselves as a household name in the electro-indie scene, taking pride in their talents of writing, recording and producing all their own records.
Sciencewiltonbulletin.com

Mark Ronson Examines the Art and Science of Sound in New 'Watch the Sound' Trailer

Mark Ronson digs into the process and evolution of sound creation in the new trailer for his upcoming docuseries, Watch the Sound, premiering July 30th on Apple TV+. Ronson sets the stage for the show in the opening moments of the clip, saying, “I’ve always been obsessed with how things sound. It’s the great song and an iconic recording… Whenever someone sits down to play me a song, I’m already thinking about the sound.”
ScienceThe Guardian

‘Chirps’ in space: new album captures the sound of black holes colliding

If two black holes collide in the vacuum of space, do they make a sound?. Sound waves can’t travel in the almost perfect vacuum of space – no one can hear you scream, as the tagline from Alien goes. But electromagnetic and gravitational waves can, and a new album has turned these signals from space into musical tracks.
MusicL.A. Weekly

From Talking Heads to Surf Mesa — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Talking Heads to Surf Mesa: The sixtieth LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s R&B from Hope Tala, electronic music from Surf Mesa and Steve Aoki, punk from Talking Heads and D.I., rock from Inger Lorre and Rachel Stamp, country from Willie Nelson, and so much more.
Public Healthaudacy.com

Post-COVID Erik Koskinen emerges with a new sound and record on the way

On Laura's Good News every Sunday morning, WCCO's Laura Oakes brings us a welcome break with a show about the sunnier side of life and people in our community. Over the past few weeks, Laura has been exploring the post-COVID return of live music, talking with talented artists in our own backyard eager to return to the stage.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Sound of Bread: New Studio Tapas Romance Comedy Debuts

Sound of Bread is the newest Studio Tapas digital comic series that's part of their massive and ever-popular romance collection! Launched today, Sound of Bread is Kimmie's story – a synesthete who can hear tastes as music – an acclaimed young cellist determined to become a renowned conductor. Kale is an unkempt, rude apprentice at a no-name bakery in Paris who says and does whatever he wants. She can't stand him, but there's one thing that keeps her coming back: the bread he bakes has the most beautiful music she's ever heard. Can this unlikely friendship help Kimmie overcome her perfectionism and lead to… something more?
ElectronicsBillboard

New Tech Brings Blackbird Studios' Vintage Sound to Creators' Homes

Blackbird Recording Studios is one of the most in-demand facilities in Nashville, particularly Studio A, with a custom redesigned Neve console. Booking a session to use that board has never been easier for producers and engineers. Accessing its unique sound is now as simple as opening the laptop. The BB...
Musictreblezine.com

King Tubby: A Beginner’s Guide to the prolific dub innovator

Dub has many great engineers and mixers, but only one King. Osbourne Ruddick’s regal title appears on hundreds of releases throughout the canon of reggae music, some of it in the role of a producer, but most of it as an engineer whose dubs of roots reggae and rocksteady A-sides radically transformed the sound of Jamaican music. Along with peers such as Lee “Scratch” Perry, his impact on popular music is immeasurable, having helped pioneer the remix as well as using the studio as an instrument unto itself, reshaping and restructuring the sound of existing recordings into something radically different and unique. Reggae was his foundation, but the music he made had ripples throughout popular music—hip-hop, electronic, pop and post-punk, to name a few.
ElectronicsSynthtopia

New Sounds For The Sequential TOM Drum Machine

In his latest video, synthesist Espen Kraft takes a look at the HKA Design Sequential TOM Classics Cart, a powerful expansion cartridge for the vintage Sequential TOM drum machine. The TOM was an advanced drum machine for its day, but it was limited to 8 sounds. An expansion card slot,...
Musicaudacy.com

Dionne Warwick wants to bathe you in sound with new meditation business

Dionne Warwick’s smooth sound made her a music icon and for decades that was her main thing. But, now that she’s conquered Twitter, she’s on to her next endeavor, which is once again all about sound, except instead of sounding smooth, it’s intended to sooth. As TMZ reported, Dionne plans...
Musicsiriusxm.com

Enjoy endless summer sounds by The Beach Boys on their new, exclusive SXM channel

Soak up the summer rays all season long with The Beach Boys’ new SiriusXM pop-up channel, Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel!. From now through August 31, Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys Channel will be available to all SiriusXM subscribers on Channel 105 on radios in their cars and the SXM app. Tune in to the exclusive channel for endless sun-drenched songs from every phase of the iconic band’s decades-spanning career — from runaway surf smashes celebrating sun and sand to pioneering sounds that influenced generations of artists. You’ll hear all the biggest Beach Boy hits, hard-to-find rarities, exclusive stories from band members, and much more, including music from their new box set, Feel Flows: The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971, due out August 27.