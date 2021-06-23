New Sounds Of Peru Playlist #17
It’s still very tense here in Peru. We’ve gone through the most chaotic elections in the last 20 years, and again, a member of the Fujimori family is the one keeping us from continuing with our lives normally [at the time of writing Pedro Castillo had the most votes in the presidential runoff, with rival Keiko Fujimori claiming election fraud and for the vote to be annulled]. Now not only can the elected president not start with the transition into his mandate, but we’re also feeling the pressure from European countries to denounce electoral fraud that did not happen. Can the ex-colonies find democratic solutions for themselves without intervention from the colonisers, please? Why are you so obsessed with us?soundsandcolours.com