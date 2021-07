Portland, OR. Did you know the Fourth of July is one of the busiest holidays for DoveLewis? From pets running away due to the loud noises to eating food they shouldn’t have. While fireworks, picnics, and other festivities can be fun for people, the events can be especially frightening and even dangerous for animals. According to experts at the DoveLewis Emergency and Critical Care Facility, loud noises from exploding fireworks, unfamiliar guests, as well as fire hazards, and holiday food can result in stress and injury to pets.