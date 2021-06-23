IOTA Mentioned in Latest Patent Application of British Biotech Giant Leica Biosystems

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are widely deployed to enhance the wireless network capacity and to provide communication services to mobile users beyond the infrastructure coverage. Recently, with the help of a promising technology called network virtualization, multiple service providers (SPs) can share the infrastructures and wireless resources owned by the mobile network operators (MNOs). Then, they provide specific services to their mobile users using the resources obtained from MNOs. However, wireless resource sharing among SPs is challenging as each SP wants to maximize their utility/profit selfishly while satisfying the QoS requirement of their mobile users. Therefore, in this paper, we propose joint user association and wireless resource sharing problem in the cell-free UAVs-assisted wireless networks with the objective of maximizing the total network utility of the SPs while ensuring QoS constraints of their mobile users and the resource constraints of the UAVs deployed by MNOs. To solve the proposed mixed-integer non-convex problem, we decompose the proposed problem into two subproblems: users association, and resource sharing problems. Then, a two-sided matching algorithm is deployed in order to solve users association problem. We further deploy the whale optimization and Lagrangian relaxation algorithms to solve the resource sharing problem. Finally, extensive numerical results are provided in order to show the effectiveness of our proposed algorithm.