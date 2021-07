The provision of free lateral flow coronavirus tests by the government could be wound down, amid fears over the cost to taxpayers.Downing Street did not deny reports that ministers want to move more of the burden for paying for the devices on to private businesses.But the move is expected to lead to fears that individuals will be asked to pay, rather than their employers.The government currently provides millions of the tests, in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease, which often carries no symptoms.At the moment those who come into "close contact" with a confirmed Covid case...