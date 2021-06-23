Majority of Republicans thinks critical race theory negatively affects society: poll

A majority of Republicans thinks implementing critical race theory in school curriculums across the country is a bad idea and hurts society, according to a new poll.

The Politico-Morning Consult poll published Wednesday found 54 percent of respondents who identified as Republicans said that they think critical race theory, an area of academia focused on the intersection of race and law, negatively affects society, compared to 13 percent of Democrats who agree.

Almost half of Democrats, about 48 percent, indicated they either didn’t know about or didn’t have an opinion on the issue, with a third of Republicans saying they were similarly unaware or uncertain.

More than 6 in 10 Republicans, 63 percent, said they oppose critical race theory being taught in K-12 schools, compared to 13 percent of Democrats and 38 percent of independents also voicing opposition.

Republicans are aiming to use the possibility of critical race theory being implemented in school curriculums as a wedge issue ahead of next year's midterm elections.

“Critical race theory is not an academic curriculum. It is a political agenda to divide people and actually put people into different buckets and then pit them against one another,” Glenn Youngkin, the GOP nominee for governor in Virginia, said recently. “Critical race theory will not be in Virginia’s schools when I serve Virginians as the next governor.”

Northern Virginia's Loudoun County has become a hotbed for debate on critical race theory, with two people arrested during a school board meeting after a public debate on the issue became unruly.

Other GOP members of Congress have also decried critical race theory being taught in schools.

“The advocates of critical theory tell us we have to dismantle our culture, our history, our families, our Jewish and Christian heritage and beliefs because they’re all oppressive,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) this week. “They say the future of this nation will be defined by racial division and racial strife. Mr. President, I reject that prophecy of our future and I take my stand on the goodness of the American people and the God who guides us.”

The Politico-Morning Consult poll was conducted June 18-20 among 2,041 voters. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.