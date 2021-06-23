Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Mid-Atlantic Three Stars: June 23

By John Piassek
theracingbiz.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: JEVIAN TOLEDO. Toledo had a big day in the saddle on Saturday. He won four races on the eight-race card, with all of his wins coming in the big rainbow pick 6 sequence. He started his dominance in race 4, winning with Band on Tour for trainer Gary Capuano. He then won the fifth race aboard Golden Can, trained by Hassan Elamri. In race 7, Toledo completed the hat trick on Madison Myers trainee Grateful Bred. He completed the grand slam in race 8, on Tam Char, for trainer Charles Frock. Toledo’s big day moved him to third in the standings, with 21 wins on the meet.

www.theracingbiz.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Atlantic#Claiming Race#Mid Atlantic Three Stars#Pimlico First Star#Band On Tour#Golden Can#Madison Myers#Taylor Mountain Farm Llc#O Sullivan Farms Llc#Gold And Strike#Exacta Bs Llc#Sosua#Delaware Park First Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Gold
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballOverton County News

Jordan Key plays on Mid-Tenn All Star Team

Jordan Key was recently selected to play for the Middle Tennessee All Star Team. The team took the field Thursday, June 17 at Riverdale High School in the inaugural Rocky Top Border Wars, and for the day, Key went 2 for 3 at the plate while also laying down a sacrifice bunt.
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

Mid-Atlantic 17U National Qualifier Heat Sheet

There was plenty of quality talent to go around at the recent Mid-Atlantic 17U National Qualifier. Here are some of the top fastball velocities from the event. For all sortable pitch data click here .
Indiana Stateshelbycountypost.com

Several looking to upset in the Grade 3 $300,000 Indiana Derby

Juddmonte Farms’ Fulsome is the No. 1 horse in the field of seven 3-year-olds for Wednesday’s $300,000, Grade 3 Indiana Derby at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino. That’s both his post in the starting gate and where he stacks up before the 1 1/16-mile stakes. “Look, this race has an...
Baseballcasscountynow.com

Three Rabbits compete in FCA All-Star game

Three seniors from a Rabbit squad who made it to the fifth round of the state playoffs were invited to play in the Red River Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star game June 17, at Texas High’s baseball facility. Randall Mason, Kelby Smith and Jackson Warren were integral players for the...
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

PREP BASEBALL: June swoon continues for Atlantic boys

ATLANTIC – The pitching is good for Atlantic. The defense has also carried the Trojans and kept them in games. Then what about the other part of the equation – the offense? Just hasn’t been timely or enough to get the wins. That’s why the June swoon continues for the...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sam Houston Race Park-7-Add

7th_$50,000, stk, 3YO up, 3½f, cloudy. Off 9:58. Time 1:75.43. Fast. Also Ran_Magnifico Dragon, Katchi Dat, High Rate of Motion, Butch Glory, Valiant Tiberias. dq_Valiant Tiberias (1-8). $1 Pick 3 (5-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $222.70. $1 Daily Double (4-6) paid $37.00. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $43.10. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-7-8) paid $152.91. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-7) paid $140.70.
Animalstheracingbiz.com

DALLAS STEWART ON OFF TO THE RACES RADIO

Off to the Races Radio returns Saturday, July 3 with a lively program focused on Thoroughbred racing and breeding from Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic, and around the country. The weekly radio show, which airs on ESPN Richmond (VA), 106.1 FM and is available everywhere via livestreaming, will mark its 22nd season, starting February 13.
Sportsmorethanthecurve.com

Whitemarsh Girls Softball League teams advance to Mid-Atlantic Regionals

In its first season competing in Babe Ruth Softball, the Whitemarsh Girls Softball League competed in the state tournament and was very successful. The 12U team (pictured at top) won the championship, the 10U team finished in second place and the 8U team finished in third place. All three teams secured bids to compete in the Mid-Atlantic Regionals in July.
Sportstheracingbiz.com

YAUPON TOPS LITE THE FUSE

Bill and Corinne Heiligbrodt’s Yaupon, record-setting winner of the Chick Lang (G3) last fall, returns to Maryland looking to recapture his winning form in Sunday’s $100,000 Lite the Fuse at Pimlico Race Course. The six-furlong Lite the Fuse for 3-year-olds and up, named for the two-time Carter (G1) and Frank...
Delaware Statetheracingbiz.com

DELAWARE PARK PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: JULY 3

7-1-4-2 In this $25,000 maiden claiming race at a mile for fillies and mares #7 World Party (4-1) was closing well in last but could not quite get up. That race strongly favored speed and the extra two furlongs today should fit her running style. She has a great shot today. #1 Nakibeya (2-1) is making her first try in the claiming ranks after racing in maiden special weight events. This is normally a large class drop and she has a good shot with this group. #4 Offlee Graysful (3-1) is also trying the claiming ranks for the first time and fits well with this group of horses.
Mclean County, KYthepressboxlts.com

McLean’s Selections for, er, Ellis Park on Sunday, July 4

(Gene and friend, Dave Baker, discuss the merits of Thunder Snow) 2021 Top Pick in the Money Overall — 667-1,019 65.46%. “Key Horses” @ EP 1 / 1-0-0 100.00% Win / 100.00% ITM. “Key Horses” in 2021 150/ 71-33-9 47;.33% Win / 75.33% ITM. “Longshots of Day” @ EP 4/0-1-0...
Golfwdadradio.com

THREE IUP GOLFERS NAMED TO PING ALL-ATLANTIC TEAM

Three IUP golfers earned regional recognition by being named to the 2021 NCAA Division II PING All-Atlantic team on Friday. IUP Athletics announced in a news release that juniors Jack Buccigross and Nicholas Ward, and sophomore Shaun Fedor earned All-Atlantic honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) – the most selections by any team within the region.
Sportstheracingbiz.com

YES THIS TIME SCORES IN G3 KENT

Edge Racing’s Yes This Time notched his first career graded stakes and his fifth straight victory in the $150,125 Grade III Kent Stakes at Delaware Park today. With Joe Bravo astride, the 3-year-old son of Not This Time returned $4.20 as the favorite in the field of six. The exacta, with second choice Like the King in second, returned $6.70 for one dollar.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Malcolm Jones ranked as a high three star by 247Sports

When Virginia Tech accepted a commitment from Lee County (GA) athlete Malcolm Jones, he was unranked by 247Sports. Now, the 6-foot ½-inch, 205-pounder is considered one of the top 40 safety prospects nationally. Jones received an 88 rating from 247Sports, which equates to a high three-star prospect. His industry-generated 247Sports...
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

DeVaux To Saddle Bayerness in Saturday’s Regret Stakes

(Bayerness / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Cherie Devaux is in no hurry to see Bayerness start on her second career as a broodmare, but the Kentucky-based trainer also knows there’s a business side to her sport to consider. So getting a stakes win for a filly who is already...
Theater & Dancetheracingbiz.com

O’DWYER DOING RAIN DANCE FOR DOUBLEOSEVEN

If you happen to see a Mid-Atlantic trainer doing a rain dance Saturday morning, there’s a pretty good chance it’ll be Jerry O’Dwyer. O’Dwyer, whose Laurel Park string has been displaced to Timonium because of the ongoing track issues at his home base, has Doubleoseven entered in Saturday’s Grade 3 Kent Stakes on the lawn at Delaware Park.
Delaware Statetheracingbiz.com

JOHN SERVIS “EXCITED” FOR DELAWARE OAKS PAIR

Trainers usually try to keep the better horses in their barn apart, sending this one to a race here and that one to a race there. There are practical reasons for those decisions, of course, not the least of which is keeping the owners happy. John Servis is set to...
Charles Town, WVtheracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: July 2

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 16-3-2-4It’s the first baby race of the year at CT, a 4 1/2-furlong dash for state-bred juvenile fillies. We’ll give the nod to #6 My Juba (8-1). Her work tab is nondescript, but this one’s only sib to race, a full to her, has been in the money in three of four starts and won at second asking, and trainer James Casey has a 21% strike rate with two-year-olds making their bows in special weight company… A horse whose work tab is a little sharper is #3 O K Smarty Pants (5-2). She’s been working smartly for trainer Michael Sterling, including a bullet move June 8. Sterling is 2-for-4 with juvenile debut runners in special weight company, and this one’s out of an Overanalyze mare who won at first asking… Trainer John McKee has a pair in here, and we’ll see if the longer-priced runner, #2 Silky Serena (6-1), can make an impact. Though the other McKee trainee, Cousin Winnie, has been working faster, it seems notable that go-to rider Reshawn Latchman lands here… Trainer Ben Delong is 0-for-20 with debut two-year-olds in special weight company, which isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement, but #4 Worth a Peek (3-1) has been working well enough, and you’d have to think Delong likes this one at least a little bit to ship in from Illinois, where he’s based…
Animalstheracingbiz.com

COUSIN WINNIE FIRST TO FIRE OF CT JUVENILES

Although he prefers to watch most of the live racing from Charles Town from his home at nearby Beau Ridge Farm, John McKee has grown accustomed to having the best seat in the house. He certainly enjoyed what he saw Friday night watching his homebred filly, Cousin Winnie, capture the...