Mid-Atlantic Three Stars: June 23

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 16-3-2-4It’s the first baby race of the year at CT, a 4 1/2-furlong dash for state-bred juvenile fillies. We’ll give the nod to #6 My Juba (8-1). Her work tab is nondescript, but this one’s only sib to race, a full to her, has been in the money in three of four starts and won at second asking, and trainer James Casey has a 21% strike rate with two-year-olds making their bows in special weight company… A horse whose work tab is a little sharper is #3 O K Smarty Pants (5-2). She’s been working smartly for trainer Michael Sterling, including a bullet move June 8. Sterling is 2-for-4 with juvenile debut runners in special weight company, and this one’s out of an Overanalyze mare who won at first asking… Trainer John McKee has a pair in here, and we’ll see if the longer-priced runner, #2 Silky Serena (6-1), can make an impact. Though the other McKee trainee, Cousin Winnie, has been working faster, it seems notable that go-to rider Reshawn Latchman lands here… Trainer Ben Delong is 0-for-20 with debut two-year-olds in special weight company, which isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement, but #4 Worth a Peek (3-1) has been working well enough, and you’d have to think Delong likes this one at least a little bit to ship in from Illinois, where he’s based…