Mid-Atlantic Three Stars: June 23
Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: JEVIAN TOLEDO. Toledo had a big day in the saddle on Saturday. He won four races on the eight-race card, with all of his wins coming in the big rainbow pick 6 sequence. He started his dominance in race 4, winning with Band on Tour for trainer Gary Capuano. He then won the fifth race aboard Golden Can, trained by Hassan Elamri. In race 7, Toledo completed the hat trick on Madison Myers trainee Grateful Bred. He completed the grand slam in race 8, on Tam Char, for trainer Charles Frock. Toledo’s big day moved him to third in the standings, with 21 wins on the meet.www.theracingbiz.com