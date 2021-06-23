Cancel
Texas Field Reports: Wheat Production Average Despite Challenges

By Adam Russell, Texas AgriLife Extension
 11 days ago

The Texas wheat grain crop faced a number of challenges this season from extreme weather to disease, but the overall expectation is that acres will produce average or slightly below average yields, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. Fernando Guillen, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension statewide wheat specialist, Bryan-College...

Agricultureagfax.com

Weekly Cotton Market Review – USDA

Average spot quotations were 53 points higher than the previous week, according to the USDA, Agricultural Marketing Service’s Cotton and Tobacco Program. Quotations for the base quality of cotton (color 41, leaf 4, staple 34, mike 35-36 and 43-49, strength 27.0-28.9, and uniformity 81.0-81.9) in the seven designated markets averaged 83.18 cents per pound for the week ending Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Arkansas Stateagfax.com

Arkansas Corn and Soybean Acres Rise, Cotton and Rice Fall

Arkansas growers responded to a global economy beginning to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic with shifting acreage, betting big on corn and pulling back from cotton, according to data from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report released Wednesday. The annual Acreage Report from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service provides an...
Arkansas Stateagfax.com

Arkansas: Rice Tops List of State’s Commodity Exports

Arkansas ranked No. 1 in the nation in rice exports, according to the State Agricultural Trade database released this week by the U.S. Agriculture Department. The $722 million contribution by rice was part of the state’s total of $3.1 billion in agricultural exports, the report said. Scott Stiles, extension economist...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Wheat Profile (AGMRC)

Wheat is the third-largest field crop produced in the United States following corn and soybeans. In 2018, the United States produced 1.9 billion bushels of wheat. U.S. peak production of 2.5 billion bushels occurred in 1998 and again in 2008. The largest wheat producing states by volume in 2016 were: Kansas (467 million bushels), North Dakota (333 million bushels), Montana (213 million bushels), Washington (157 million bushels) and Oklahoma (136 million bushels).
Agricultureagfax.com

Crop Insurance and Replanting Damaged Fields – DTN

As farmers in parts of the Corn Belt see flooded spots across fields and hail damage from the stretch of intense storms over the past week, questions about crop insurance, revenue guarantees and possible second-crop options come into play for at least a short window, crop-insurance experts explain. For most...
AgricultureINFORUM

Move over wheat, soybeans are king in North Dakota this year

The state’s farmers put in a record 7.2 million acres of soybeans and about 6.8 million acres, or about 5.5% fewer acres, of wheat this spring, according to the U.S. Agriculture acreage report issued Wednesday, June 30. The USDA prospective planting report, released on March 31, had pegged North Dakota's...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly steady to 5.00 higher, with some or the largest gains in the North Central regions. Rains across the Corn Belt were of mixed intensity this past week as weather will continue to be watched for follow up rains and temperatures going into July, and more rain in the forecast for this coming week.
Nebraska Stateagfax.com

Nebraska Corn, Soybeans: Mid-Season Hail Damage Assessments

Much of the early planted corn in the Nebraska has reached the V10 stage and some soybean fields are beginning to flower. Over the past couple days, many of us watched severe storms cross the state, reminding us that hail can happen at any time during the growing season. As...
Arkansas StateGuard Online

USDA report on Arkansas crops

Arkansas growers responded to a global economy beginning to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic with shifting acreage, betting big on corn and pulling back from cotton, according to data from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report released Wednesday. The annual Acreage Report from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service provides an...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Quieter After Post-Report Surge

December corn ended up 1/2 cent and November soybeans were down 3 1/2 cents, one day after USDA estimated lower-than-expected plantings and June 1 stocks. All three U.S. wheat prices were lower despite hot temperatures moving across the northwestern U.S. Plains. July corn closed down 1/4 cent and December corn...
IndustryAG Week

Markets rally on USDA reports showing reduced acreage of corn and soybeans

The trading activity the last half of June was not for the faint of heart. After coming off two weeks of hefty losses the grains had some minor technical buying emerge. A flip-flopping weather forecast added to the support as rain was added and removed from the short term and intermediate term forecasts. But the week really belonged to U.S. Department of Agriculture and their friendly reports.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 10-18 cents, wheat steady-up 3, corn mixed

CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Markets will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. WHEAT - Steady to up 3 cents per bushel * Wheat firm on short-covering ahead of the long holiday weekend and concerns about a drought-reduced spring wheat crop. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 1 cent at $6.66-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 3-1/4 cents lower at $6.35 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was up 5-1/2 cents at $8.42-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures mixed as traders square positions ahead of the long holiday weekend. Profit-taking following strong weekly gains capping prices, although the market remains underpinned by the lower-than-anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) acreage estimate this week. * New-crop December futures on pace for a weekly gain of more than 13%, which would be the strongest weekly percentage gain for a most-active contract in at least five years. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Corn Belt and worries about Brazil's weather-damaged second-crop corn were also supportive. * Consultancy StoneX cut its forecast for Brazilian corn production to 87.93 million tonnes from 89.68 million previously after the crop battled drought and, now, frost. * CBOT July corn was last down 1/2 cent at $7.19-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn was unchanged at $5.89. SOYBEANS - Up 10 to 18 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on positioning ahead of the long holiday weekend and on continued follow-through buying after the USDA this week estimated U.S. plantings below trade expectations. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Midwest and in the northern Plains, particularly No. 4 producing state North Dakota, were also supportive. * New-crop November futures are on pace for a weekly gain of nearly 11%. If realized, it would the strongest for a most-active contract in 16 years. * CBOT July soybeans last traded 16-1/2 cents higher at $14.63-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans last traded up 12 cents at $14.07-1/2. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Agriculturetsln.com

Varilek’s Cattle Call: Grains Rally

A grain report Wednesday sent corn and soybeans sharply higher. Less than expected acres was the main reason for the swift move. Soybean acres remained steady with the March report at 87.6 million acres, and corn acres were raised 92.7 million acres. Both numbers were significantly below pre-report estimates. The...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT, K.C. wheat futures decline; MGEX spring wheat edges up

CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures dropped on Friday on profit taking after rallying earlier this week, while MGEX spring wheat edged higher on worries about drought hurting U.S. harvests, analysts said. * Expectations for farmers to harvest the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop weighed on K.C. wheat futures, analysts said. * The U.S. spring wheat crop in the Dakotas remains under threat from hot, dry weather, traders said. * CBOT and K.C. wheat eased after rallying on Wednesday due to spillover strength from the neighboring corn and soybean markets. The U.S. Department of Agriculture ignited the rallies by estimating that U.S. farmers planted fewer corn and soy acres than analysts expected. * Traders took profits and adjusted positions ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend in the United States. Markets will be closed on Monday. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 12-3/4 cents at $6.52-3/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 19 cents lower at $6.19-1/2 a bushel and MGEX September spring wheat was up 2 cents at $8.38-3/4. * MGEX spring wheat this week rallied to its highest price since 2013. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Focus on Ag: Crop conditions vary across the Midwest

If you poll corn and soybean producers across the Corn Belt regarding the condition of the 2021 crop, you will probably get a variety of responses. Much of the central and eastern portions of the region have been getting some adequate rainfall, with some locations having excess amounts. However, many areas in the western and northern Corn Belt continue to deal with intensifying drought conditions.
Agricultureagfax.com

Ohio Corn, Soybeans: Early Vegetative Lodging, Defoliation

Storms over the last few weeks resulted in lodging and leaf damage in crop fields. It is likely the crops will rebound from these stresses and should experience minimal yield loss from these events (5-10%) if the season progresses well. Scouting for regrowth should be conducted to ensure fields are recovering.
Arkansas Statetalkbusiness.net

Decade high prices for corn and soybeans shift acreages for crops in Arkansas

Surging corn and soybean prices had a significant impact on Arkansas farmers’ crop plans in the early spring, according to data from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report. The annual Acreage Report from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is an update to the March Prospective Plantings report. It showed a predictable correlation between rising markets and planting decisions by producers.