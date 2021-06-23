Cancel
Meryl Streep Gets NYC Subway Stop Named After Her On 72nd Birthday

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
Talk about a unique present! Meryl Streep was honored on her 72nd birthday when a New York City subway stop was temporarily named after her.

Manhattan’s 72nd Street 1, 2, 3 station was renamed "72 Streep" on the uptown and downtown platforms to mark her special day on Tuesday, June 22.

The project was undertaken by artist Adrian Wilson, and fellow artist and production designer Matt Duncan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243d2R_0act6rMW00
Source: MEGA

Wilson explained that while an image of a "W 72 Streep" street sign was photoshopped, the stickers — which are removable — in the subway were real. "The chap with the cherry picker let me down ... so you'll have to settle for the photoshop mockup for this birthday surprise 😎," he joked on Instagram.

Wilson told the New York Post that the birthday tribute "was one of these ideas that you have and you're just like, 'That's so perfect' — and she's a national treasure, so everyone's going to love it."

"You know there’s some things that you do that you know that everyone’s going to love," he told the outlet. "It’s a fun thing and it’s what we need."

"This is a gift from New York to one of our favorite people," Wilson added, noting he hoped that the Devil Wears Prada star would hear of the display.

This was not Wilson's first time altering the subway to pay tribute to celebrities and public figures. After Prince passed away in 2016, he changed Prince Street N/R to "PRINCE RIP." He also honored Aretha Franklin following her 2018 death by decorating the Franklin Street 1 train stop with stickers that spelled out "R-E-S-P-E-C-T."

One of his most recent homages went out to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020. Wilson changed the signs at the 50th Street C/E station to "RUTH ST."

However, Wilson was relieved to pay homage to a living celeb. "It’s nice to not do a dead person — and I know as a gentleman you’re not meant to reveal a woman’s age — but it’s everywhere," he told the Post.

"'Subway Becomes Her' Happy 72nd birthday Meryl from @plannedalism and @graycement," Wilson captioned a post showing off the signs.

With more than 12,000 followers on Instagram, fans of both Streep and Wilson were impressed.

"Brilliant. What a stroke of genius! 👏👏👏," one user wrote.

"Ha! Love this so much!!" another commented.

"i freaking LOVE meryl streep," a third fan gushed.

MERYL STREEP DISAGREES WITH THE IDEA OF 'TOXIC MASCULINITY — 'LABELS ARE LESS HELPFUL'

Wilson had been doing the artistry work anonymously for several years. In late 2020, he publicly identified himself after he received American citizenship after emigrating from the U.K. He admitted to the Post that he has been arrested for trespassing and graffiti twice — but the cases were dismissed in the end.

