Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

DTN Livestock Open: Higher Prices for Cash Cattle

By Robin Schmahl, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLivestock futures finally closed higher in all categories Tuesday. Cattle were spurred higher due to the higher cash prices in the country. Hogs bounced technically but were supported by higher cash. A record one-day decline of pork cutout price over the past nine years does not bode well for the market.

agfax.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Dtn#Live Cattle#Beef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Cattle Available for Slaughter Give Meatpackers Options

Cattle Available for Slaughter Give Meatpackers Options. Commercial beef production for 2017 is revised upward slightly to 26.5 billion pounds, due to greater than expected commercial slaughter in the second quarter and higher anticipated commercial slaughter in the third and fourth quarters. As packers have bid higher for fed cattle for slaughter in the first and second quarters of 2017, feedlots experienced positive returns from marketing calves bought at relatively low prices during the second half of 2016. The price for feeder steers weighing 750-800 pounds sold at the Oklahoma City National Stockyards averaged $128.30 per cwt in the fourth quarter of 2016, while the 5-Area price for fed cattle marketed at an average of $132.76 per cwt in the second quarter of 2017.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Fertilizer Trends: Slow Climb Continues

Retail fertilizer prices continued to rise the third full week of June 2021. After five weeks with no significant price changes, which DTN designates as 5% or more, one fertilizer was noticeably higher. Potash was up 6% compared to last month and had an average price of $469/ton. Prices for...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Futures End Both Day, Week Higher

The cotton market finished out Friday and week higher amid swelling concerns over the development of the 2021 crop. Currently, certain sources in West Texas, the Delta and the Southeast have all acknowledged their respective field conditions are turning adverse with too much rain. To that end, over the next...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Wheat Futures Lower; Soybeans Higher

Corn futures are 5 to 7 cents lower at midday, soybeans are 4 to 6 cents higher and wheat is 1 to 18 cents lower. Corn futures are 5 to 7 cents lower with trade again pulling back from early strength as we struggle to push further into the upper end of the range ahead of the Fourth of July break. Ethanol margins continue to narrow with the corn rebound, while the energy complex provides support with demand likely to ease out of the weekend.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Off to Higher Start

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 3 1/2 cents, November soybeans are up 12 cents and September KC wheat is up 1 cent. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are roughly steady with European markets mixed ahead of Friday’s jobs report. At 7:30 a.m. CDT, nonfarm payrolls and the U.S. unemployment reports for June will be released, along with May trade deficit data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Chicago, ILktwb.com

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures drop as domestic, export demand seen weak

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures fell sharply on Thursday as traders priced in expectations for waning demand after the U.S. Independence Day holiday this weekend. Signs of poor demand from China, which has been a big buyer of U.S. pork since an outbreak of African swine fever...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-Lean hog futures ease on China demand worries

CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures weakened in the two most-active contract months on Friday as traders continued to dial in expectations for waning Chinese demand, analysts said. China, the world’s biggest pork consumer, has sought to rebuild its hog herd after it was decimated by...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Mixed Trading Activity Before Holiday

Cattle and hog futures diverged Thursday. Cattle seems to gain strength as grain prices faded throughout the day. Hogs traded significantly higher for a period of time likely as a result of good export sales but fell hard, closing in negative territory. Cattle: Steady Futures: Mixed Live Equiv: $211.30 -1.28*
Economyagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Up, Eyes Storm

The cotton market is trading higher ahead of a three-day July Fourth holiday with eyes on Elsa, the first official hurricane of the season. Currently, Elsa’s path and landfall is anyone’s guess, but she definitely is not wanted in an already water-logged Delta and Southeast. The Labor Department reported better...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Grains, liveestock mixed

Wheat for July was off 12.75 cents at $6.4575 a bushel; July corn lost 22.50 cents at 6.9725 a bushel, July oats rose 1 cent at $3.9450 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 5 cents at $14.5175 a bushel. Beef mixed, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 10-18 cents, wheat steady-up 3, corn mixed

CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Markets will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. WHEAT - Steady to up 3 cents per bushel * Wheat firm on short-covering ahead of the long holiday weekend and concerns about a drought-reduced spring wheat crop. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 1 cent at $6.66-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 3-1/4 cents lower at $6.35 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was up 5-1/2 cents at $8.42-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures mixed as traders square positions ahead of the long holiday weekend. Profit-taking following strong weekly gains capping prices, although the market remains underpinned by the lower-than-anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) acreage estimate this week. * New-crop December futures on pace for a weekly gain of more than 13%, which would be the strongest weekly percentage gain for a most-active contract in at least five years. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Corn Belt and worries about Brazil's weather-damaged second-crop corn were also supportive. * Consultancy StoneX cut its forecast for Brazilian corn production to 87.93 million tonnes from 89.68 million previously after the crop battled drought and, now, frost. * CBOT July corn was last down 1/2 cent at $7.19-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn was unchanged at $5.89. SOYBEANS - Up 10 to 18 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on positioning ahead of the long holiday weekend and on continued follow-through buying after the USDA this week estimated U.S. plantings below trade expectations. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Midwest and in the northern Plains, particularly No. 4 producing state North Dakota, were also supportive. * New-crop November futures are on pace for a weekly gain of nearly 11%. If realized, it would the strongest for a most-active contract in 16 years. * CBOT July soybeans last traded 16-1/2 cents higher at $14.63-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans last traded up 12 cents at $14.07-1/2. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil higher on OPEC, gold edges higher

Oil at fresh two-year highs as OPEC fails to agree. Oil prices surged on Thursday after OPEC+ failed to agree to increase oil output. Both oil benchmarks surged more than 2% and are holding onto the lion’s share of those gains in trading so far today. Across the week, oil prices are set to book gains of 1.5% in the sixth consecutive week of hikes.
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold mostly steady to 5.00 higher, with some or the largest gains in the North Central regions. Rains across the Corn Belt were of mixed intensity this past week as weather will continue to be watched for follow up rains and temperatures going into July, and more rain in the forecast for this coming week.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Livestock outlook will be one to watch

Hog futures and Class III milk futures took a price hit during the month of June while nearby live cattle futures held steady, with deferred cattle contracts showing modest gains. Let’s take a look at current fundamentals and price outlook heading into third quarter. Dairy. The dairy markets have been...
Arkansas Statetalkbusiness.net

Decade high prices for corn and soybeans shift acreages for crops in Arkansas

Surging corn and soybean prices had a significant impact on Arkansas farmers’ crop plans in the early spring, according to data from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report. The annual Acreage Report from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is an update to the March Prospective Plantings report. It showed a predictable correlation between rising markets and planting decisions by producers.
Stocksbeef2live.com

Rice Stocks

Rough rice stocks in all positions on June 1, 2021 totaled 62.7 million hundredweight (cwt), up 35 Percent from the total on June 1, 2020. Stocks held on farms totaled 8.12 million cwt and off-farm stocks totaled 54.5 million cwt. Long grain varieties accounted for 71 percent of the total rough rice, medium grain accounted for 27 percent, and short grain varieties accounted for 2 percent.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Holds Recovery Gains

The cotton market was able to hold on to most of its recovery gains, after its shellacking Wednesday. On Wednesday, traders viewed USDA’s acres reduction as being “too light,” and also felt current weather conditions for crop development were approaching ideal. However, with projected carryout already under 3.0 million bales,...