Janet L. Stacy

Cover picture for the articleJanet L. Stacy, 78 of Windfall, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. She was born on June 15, 1943 in Anderson, Indiana to A. Lotus & Martha Laura (Brown-Conklin) Johnson. In April of 1976 she married Marcus Stacy and he preceded her in death on October 28, 2014.

