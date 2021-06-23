DTN Grain Open: Minneapolis Wheat Leads Markets Higher

Corn futures are 5 to 7 cents lower at midday, soybeans are 4 to 6 cents higher and wheat is 1 to 18 cents lower. Corn futures are 5 to 7 cents lower with trade again pulling back from early strength as we struggle to push further into the upper end of the range ahead of the Fourth of July break. Ethanol margins continue to narrow with the corn rebound, while the energy complex provides support with demand likely to ease out of the weekend.