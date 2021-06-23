DTN Grain Open: Minneapolis Wheat Leads Markets Higher
Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 2 cents, November soybeans are up 3 1/2 cents and July KC wheat is up 11 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Wednesday, Dow Jones futures are starting a little higher with overseas markets mixed to lower. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explained to Congress Tuesday that inflationary pressures are largely the result of temporary adjustments related to reopening the economy after the pandemic and should ease.agfax.com