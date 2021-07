The era of non-rectangular and weirdly-shaped phones seems to be over. Most if not all phones that are launched today are rectangular in shape. There is not much a company can do with the shape of its smartphones. But there is one manufacturer that is challenging the status quo. A brand called dTOOR is launching The Cyrcle Phone 4G LTE (yes, it includes ‘The’ in the name), which is a circular smartphone. It doesn’t compromise on the UI front as it runs Android 10.