Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Teacher, Coach Gives Back to Booster Club

By Jennifer Nichols NT Staff Writer
swiowanewssource.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTIC – An Atlantic teacher and coach is giving back to a group that supports the local school district: the Booster Club. Dan Vargason, Spanish teacher, and head coach for boys and girls cross country, head girls basketball coach and head girl soccer coach, has been working with the Iowa Fireworks Company to sell fireworks. The company gives a 10 percent commission back to the operator, who can use it at their discretion.

