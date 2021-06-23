Flowing gives jailbreakers a smoother Home Screen paging animation

Nvidia Shield TV owners are upset at the recent addition of ads on their home screen but, while owners of the Chromecast with Google TV have always had ads, they too have reason to be upset. Google TV on the home screen of the 2020 Chromecast has switched from a slideshow of static image ads to autoplaying video ads, according to 9To5Google. Thankfully, you still have to pause for a bit on the banner ad before videos begin to play, but highlighting the ad banner happens often since it sits between the navigation menu and the app row. This behavior of autoplaying video ads, when highlighted, has been the norm on Fire TV devices, but unlike on Fire TV devices where you can completely turn off all video ads, there is no way to stop the new video ads from autoplaying on Google TV.