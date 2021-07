We’re now 66 days away from Alabama kicking off it’s season against No. 19 Miami(FL) in the Chic-Fil-A Kickoff Game on Sept. 4th. Local legend Lester Cotton played for Tuscaloosa’s own Central High School under former head football coach Dennis Conner. During an interview with ESPN on its documentary about the school. Coach Conner said “Cotton is the best player he’s ever coached since he coached another local star and former NFL player Titus Brown”.