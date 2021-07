(Duluth, MN) -- An educator at the University of Minnesota-Duluth says expanding broadband internet service to rural areas is very expensive. Assistant professor of computer science Peter Peterson says the state and federal funding must keep coming. Peterson says D-S-L, cable internet, and fiber are all delivered by wires that someone has to bury. He says the cost “on the low end” is about 18-thousand dollars a mile. Peterson says he hopes government subsidies and incentives will keep the work going, but it is going to take some time.