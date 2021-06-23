Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

One person dead in large semi fire on I-40 at Mount Juliet Road

By Ryan Breslin
WSMV
 11 days ago

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead after he lost control of his tractor trailer going westbound on Interstate 40 just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the driver of that tractor trailer as 80-year-old Luther Stinson, of Nashville. Troopers said Stinson crashed into a bridge column on the Mount Juliet Road overpass and then the tractor-trailer caught fire. Firefighters found Stinson dead inside the truck after they put out the fire.

www.wsmv.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Mount Juliet, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Mount Juliet, TN
Mount Juliet, TN
Accidents
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 40#Accident#Wsmv#Tdot#State Route 171
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...