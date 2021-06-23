Cancel
SIA and Bancomat devise MoU to create NewCo to manage the processing of payment transactions

BANCOMAT S.p.A., market leader and owner of the BANCOMAT® and PagoBANCOMAT® networks, as well as of the innovative BANCOMAT Pay service, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SIA S.p.A., a hi-tech company controlled by CDP Equity and European leader in the design, implementation and management of technology infrastructures and services in the Card & Merchant Solutions, Digital Payment Solutions and Capital Market & Network Solutions segments.

