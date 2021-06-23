Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hong Kong tabloid closure is a "chilling blow" - UK's Raab

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The closure of Hong Kong's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily is a blow to media freedom in the former British province, Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday. read more

"The forced closure of Apple Daily by the Hong Kong authorities is a chilling blow to freedom of expression in Hong Kong," he said in a statement.

"It is crystal clear that the powers under the National Security Law are being used as a tool to curtail freedoms and punish dissent - rather than keep public order."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Tabloid#Democracy#Uk#Apple Daily#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Worldwsau.com

Canada’s Hong Kong diaspora helps new arrivals with jobs, housing, psychotherapy

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Hong Kongers in Canada are banding together to help the latest wave of immigrants fleeing Beijing’s tightening grip on their city. Networks across the country, some descended from groups set up after China’s crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters in 1989, are offering new arrivals everything from jobs and accommodation to legal and mental health services and even car rides to the grocery store.
Economy101 WIXX

Vitasoy shares plunge after Chinese call online for boycott

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Vitasoy had their biggest ever drop on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, triggering online calls in China for a boycott of the company. In a statement on the...
Politicswtvbam.com

Hong Kong court denies bail to democracy activist

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Hong Kong court denied bail on Friday to pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung, who was re-arrested on the eve of the anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to Beijing and the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. Chow, the vice-chairwoman of a group that organises...
ChinaWashington Post

Hong Kong’s repressive, rigged system

Regarding the June 30 editorial “Imprisoning words”:. In recent months, Hong Kong government officials have suppressed peaceful pro-democracy protests, arrested dozens of pro-democracy figures, jailed businessman Jimmy Lai and frozen his assets, rounded up Apple Daily journalists and executives and silenced its presses, expelled four pro-democracy lawmakers from the Legislative Council, packed the court that oversees national security cases with pro-Beijing judges, and imposed authoritarian rule. It seems the regime deems all pro-democracy activists and activities to be subversive, collusive, conspiratorial and hostile.
ChinaVoice of America

Hong Kong Reels After One Year of National Security Law Imposed by China

BANGKOK - As China exuberantly celebrated the 100-year anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, the mood and atmosphere for many in Hong Kong was different, as the territory marked the one-year anniversary of a controversial national security law critics say has significantly curtailed democratic freedoms. Ted Hui, a...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

France draws EU battle line in China cotton spat

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When it comes to Chinese cotton, fashion retailers are damned if they do, and damned if they don’t. French prosecutors have opened an investigation read more into four firms suspected of concealing "crimes against humanity" in the northwest Xinjiang region, where Beijing is accused of forcing Muslim Uyghurs to work. It denies the allegations.
EconomyFinancial Times

What the Apple Daily closure means for the free press in Hong Kong

Tax agreement looks to force multinational companies to pay global rate of at least 15%. The world’s leading economies have signed up to a plan that looks to force multinational companies to pay a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, economists believe that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by the end of 20-23, and Robinhood is targeting a valuation of $40bn or more ahead of its public offering. Plus, the FT’s Nicolle Liu explains what the closure of the Apple Daily newspaper means for the media landscape in Hong Kong.
WorldSpringfield Business Journal

Hong Kong bans passenger flights from UK

Hong Kong banned passenger flights from the United Kingdom in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. The government of Hong Kong is adding the United Kingdom to its list of "extremely high-risk" countries. That means flyers who have been in the country for longer than a 2-hour layover can't travel to Hong Kong.
EntertainmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

AP PHOTOS: Hong Kong family leaves a changing city for UK

HONG KONG — After two years of turmoil and change, Hong Kong was not the same for Mike Hui. One month ago, the 36-year-old photographer pulled up roots and moved with his wife and young daughter to the U.K. to try starting anew. "I felt that I couldn't stay anymore,...
ChinaThe Guardian

The closure of Apple Daily marks the start of a sinister new era for Hong Kong

In recent weeks, I’ve read one example after another of a heartbreaking new genre of farewell journalism from some of Hong Kong’s most prominent figures. They cite different reasons for stopping. One says his contract might not be renewed; another that he’s too “tired and feeble” to continue; a third cites the growing number of things that are “completely unspeakable”. The truth is that in the year since Beijing imposed national security legislation upon Hong Kong, writing has simply become too perilous.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

UK's Raab Says Russia's Warship Claims 'Predictably Inaccurate'

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that no shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia's explanation of the incident was "predictably inaccurate". Russia said on Wednesday it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

GOP senators raise concerns over closure of Hong Kong newspaper

Several Republican senators on Wednesday voiced concerns about the closure of the only remaining pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong following the arrest of five of its editors and executives. “The forced closure of pro-democracy newspaper @AppleDaily_HK illustrates the lengths the Chinese Communist Party will go to silence dissent, curtail freedom,...