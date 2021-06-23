Hong Kong tabloid closure is a "chilling blow" - UK's Raab

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The closure of Hong Kong's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily is a blow to media freedom in the former British province, Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday. read more

"The forced closure of Apple Daily by the Hong Kong authorities is a chilling blow to freedom of expression in Hong Kong," he said in a statement.

"It is crystal clear that the powers under the National Security Law are being used as a tool to curtail freedoms and punish dissent - rather than keep public order."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.